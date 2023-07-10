Almada, Atlanta United fifth in MLS East

Atlanta United has had positive results as of recent with wins over the Philadelphia Union and D.C. United. These positive results are in large part due to homegrown Tyler Wolff and Nick Firmino. Wolff came out of the most recent matches with two more goals upping his tally to four on the season. Firmino got his first goal of the season in stoppage time against NYCFC to snatch a draw for the 17s. Thiago Almada was brilliant, as always, with a goal and an assist in the match against Philadelphia, propelling the team to a 2-0 win.

Atlanta United started off the most recent stretch of games with a convincing 3-1 win over D.C. United thanks to goals from Wolff, Andrew Gutman and Giorgos Giakoumakis. Giakoumakis has been on fire since arriving in the United States and is not looking to slow down any time soon.

After the win over D.C. United, the 17s scraped out a 2-2 draw thanks to a goal from debuting Firmino in the dying seconds of the game. The five stripes then fell 4-0 to the New York Red Bulls but promptly bounced back against a strong Philadelphia Union side with a 2-0 win.