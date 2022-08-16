A look at Tech’s greatest sports traditions

Now that you are officially a new Jacket beginning your first semester (or a student who needs a refresher), this is your chance to get up to speed on all of the sporting traditions that help make Tech even more unique than you might have already thought. Our school’s traditions can connect you to all of those who have already graduated (or “Got Out” in Tech terms), and those who will get out after you!

The Technique takes pride in being an organization to help you participate, feel included and, when the opportunity arises, for you to show that you truly are a helluva Tech student.

CLEAN, OLD-FASHIONED HATE

The first thing every incoming student should know about is the Institute’s rivalry with the University of Georgia. The two schools have had a rivalry, called “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” since 1893, the first year they played each other in football — and probably will continue to have one forever. The week leading up to a sports matchup against UGA is known as “Hate Week.”

In addition, Tech students need to be aware of “the good word.” If you were to ask a Tech student, fan or graduate (or they asked you) “What’s the good word?” the response is always “To Hell with Georgia!” Sometimes the catchphrase is abbreviated to “THWg” in writing or online.

THE RAMBLIN’ RECK

The Ramblin’ Reck is a 1930 Ford Model A Sport Coupe painted in the Institute’s colors, old gold and white. The Ramblin’ Reck is one of two primary mascots used at Tech, and it has led the Jackets’ football team out onto the field for every home game since its first appearance on Sept. 30, 1961.