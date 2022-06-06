Men & women’s tennis compete at NCAAs

The NCAA Tennis Championships began on May 19 at the University of Illinois, starting with the teams championships and followed by the singles and doubles championships.

Tech was represented in both the men’s and women’s singles and doubles competitions. The men’s and women’s singles round of 64 began Monday, May 23 at 11 a.m. EST followed by the second round of singles and the opening round of doubles on Tuesday, May 24.

Redshirt sophomore Andres Martin, currently ranked No. 12 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) singles ranking, competed in the men’s singles competition hosted at the Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex. On May 23 in the round of 64, Martin played an eventful match against Daniel De Jonge from Pepperdine University.

In the first set, three of the games went to deuce point, and Martin began with a 2–0 lead. De Jonge brought the match level to 5-all, and Martin eventually won a tiebreaker 7–5. In the second set, Martin began with a 3–1 lead and reached 5–4 with Martin serving. He won this set 6–4, winning him the match 7–6(5), 6–4.

Martin moved on to a match against Arthur Fery from Stanford University in the round of 32 on May 24. Fery broke two of Martin’s serves and won the first set 6–3. Martin came back to break two of Fery’s serves in the second set and took a 6–2 set win. Martin and Fery also traded serves during the third set, and Fery eventually broke Martin’s serve and won the match 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Martin went on to compete in the doubles championship with redshirt sophomore Marcus McDaniel, the two of whom are currently ranked No. 10 in the ITA doubles ranking. Martin and McDaniel matched up against Justin Barki and Ryan Seggerman of Princeton University. Martin/McDaniel fell behind 2–4 in the first set and eventually lost two deuce points, giving Barki/Seggerman a 6–2 set win. Martin/McDaniel came back in the second set to serve a perfect game and lead 2–0. After winning four stream games, they won the set 6–1. The tie-breaker set saw Martin/McDaniel at an early lead before their opponents had a successful run to tie the game at seven. Barki/Seggerman eventually won the set 10–7.