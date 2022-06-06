Eleven Tech football players go pro

Tech has a slew of new professional Jackets that have just been signed by football teams in the NFL and USFL. 10 former Jackets were signed (nine of them to NFL teams) as free agents and the eleventh, Tariq Carpenter, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers with the 228th pick in the seventh round during day three of the NFL draft on April 30.

Carpenter impressed NFL scouts with a strong performance at his pro day that was highlighted by a 39 inch vertical jump and 4.52 second 40-yard dash. At the Institute, Carpenter was a vital part of the Tech defense, accumulating four interceptions and 223 total tackles through five seasons with the Jackets, four of which he had significant playing time during. Carpenter is also a big and physical safety that forced three fumbles while at Tech and even at 6’4 and 225 pounds, he was still athletic enough to keep up with the smaller and faster playmakers in college football.

In addition to Carpenter’s selection, the third consecutive year with at least one Jacket selected, nine other Jackets were signed as undrafted free agents (UDFAs) in the days following the draft. Defensive back Tre Swilling, who had 21 pass deflections and two interceptions at Tech, was signed by the Tennessee Titans. Kyric McGowan was signed by the Washington Commanders after transferring to the Institute and leading the team in touchdown receptions as a wide receiver. McGowan had over 1500 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns during his college career.