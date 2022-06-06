Baseball competes for ACC, heads to Knoxville

The Jackets began the season as one of the most anticipated teams in the nation, especially from an offensive standpoint. Throughout the season, they have put their offensive prowess on full display, which has led to them leading the nation in many offensive categories. They possess the second-highest batting average and fourth-highest hits in the nation; they also are in the top five in scoring. They have been led by sophomore infielders Andrew Jenkins and Tim Borden II and sophomore catcher Kevin Parada. Parada’s offensive abilities have made him one of the top players in the nation and placed him in position to be a top-10 draft pick in the 2022 MLB draft.

Their high-octane offense can enable them to turn the game at any point. Notably, this aspect of their game appeared to be crucial in their final series of the regular season. Still looking to lock up a spot in the ACC tournament, Tech traveled to Pittsburgh to take on the Panthers.

The first game was a back-and-forth affair with the Jackets taking an early 7–0 lead in the third inning. However, the Panthers managed to claw their way back into the game to tie the score entering the ninth inning before Jenkins hit one of his 17 home runs on the year to give the Jackets an 8–7 win.

The second and third games of the series were dominated by the Jackets with 19–3 and 13–7 wins.