Two Jackets Selected in NFL Draft

Four Tech prospects were added by NFL teams through the draft and the beginning of the undrafted free agent period. Wide receiver Jalen Camp was the first Jacket off the board, going in the sixth round, 209th overall, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The nation’s best collegiate punter Pressley Harvin III joined Camp later that night when the Pittsburgh Steelers took him in the seventh round with the 254th pick. Defensive back and special teams star Jaytlin Askew also signed with the Miami Dolphins while linebacker David Curry signed with the Denver Broncos, both as UDFAs.

Camp was Tech’s leading receiver in 2020, compiling a solid statline of 29 receptions for 439 yards and four touchdowns through ten games. Camp had over 800 yards and five touchdowns over his career. His main draw for many teams was his rare combination of strength and speed. He ran an unofficial 4.43 40-yard dash and registered a 39.5-inch vertical at his Pro Day, which are strong numbers for a 6’2, 226-pound receiver. This explosiveness, coupled with his 30 bench press reps (the combine record for receivers is 27), sets Camp up to be a formidable physical matchup.

Harvin was Tech’s punter for the last four seasons, handling almost every punt since 2017. A freshman All-American and landed on All-ACC teams in three of his four seasons, Harvin averaged 44.7 yards per punt on 210 kicks through his career, including 48 yards per punt on his 45 tries in 2020. Despite his booming leg, the play that most fans remember is his 41-yard touchdown pass against Miami in 2019. His trick play ability may be useful during his time in Pittsburgh. Harvin won the 2020 Ray Guy award as the country’s best punter and became the first Black player to win the award. He also became a unanimous All-American, only the third in Tech’s history.

Camp and Harvin are Tech’s 211th and 212th NFL draft picks all time. This marks the second consecutive year that Tech football produced a draft pick after a two-year drought without any. It is Tech’s first year with multiple players taken since 2016.

Askew was listed as a defensive back but primarily contributed on special teams, helping Tech to the second best net punting average in the country as a gunner. Askew ran a 4.50 unofficial 40-yard dash at Tech’s Pro Day, showing speed that will help him at the next level. He looks to continue to contribute on special teams or in the secondary for Miami.

Curry led Tech in tackles each of the past two seasons, serving as a captain and receiving All-ACC honorable mentions in both as well. He recorded 161 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and an interception over the past two years alone. While not one of the larger prospects at the position, his game sense and ability to get to the ball will help him as he looks to make an impact in Denver.

