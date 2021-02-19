Tech football welcomes strong 2021 class

The 2021 recruiting season officially concluded this month, as second-year head coach Geoff Collins looks to improve the team’s prospects going into a new season. Having taken over a roster totally designed for the triple-option, Collins’ first partial class had just one four-star recruit. Last season brought notoriety as Collins was able to sign an impressive class, landing quarterback Jeff Sims and freshman sensation Jahmyr Gibbs. While the 2021 recruiting class fell to 43rd from 27th in 2020, Collins was able to add a few missing players that could be difference makers in 2021.



He was the second-highest recruit behind BlackStrain. The 6’4, 308lb lineman could help provide Sims time he hasn’t had to make decisions while passing while providing much needed size to the line.



Four star wide receiver James BlackStrain had a rather busy recruiting season, receiving offers from 23 Power 5 schools including LSU, Florida and Georgia. The ESPN top 300 receiver stands tall at 6’2 and is known for his ability to make quick decisions when contesting a pass. In just nine games, he recorded 1,015 yards, averaging 18.8 yards per reception. BlackStrain shut down his recruiting process early after committing to Tech last year. Another Tech four-star recruit, Weston Franklin, stands out as Tech’s top offensive lineman recruit of 2021. Rated as one of the highest linemen in Georgia, he currently stands at third for guards in the state and 24th for guards in the nation.



Standing near him on the offensive line will be tight end Ben Postma. Ranked as a top 70 tight end in the country, Postma is known for his route running ability, with a lot of plays in his senior season ending with him finding a way to be open. The commit will probably redshirt his first-year, as he looks to add more weight and get used to the Tech system.



Four-time state champion Grey Carroll is no stranger to winning. Being named Mr. Football for AAA in Tennessee, Carroll will look to make an impact on the defensive side of the ball. An explosive player, Carroll was ranked as a top 20 player in his home state and received offers from Princeton, Yale, and Wake Forest. The 6’3, 260-pound defensive end is impressively quick off the ball, an advantage that could cause opposing offenses headaches in the future.



Replacing the best punter in Tech history, Pressley Harvin III, is no small feat and will be a challenge for Tech recruit David Shanahan. Having spent last year training at one of the top kicking schools in Australia, Shanahan will likely start for Tech this upcoming season. Look for Shanahan to be Tech’s punter for the foreseeable future.



The class will look to improve off of Tech’s two reconstruction seasons, starting off this fall in what every fan hopes will be a “normal” season, or something like it.