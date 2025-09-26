The internet’s cycle of repurposed misogyny

Like fashion and politics, the internet is a pendulum. Ideas swing in and out of style, and when they swing back, the past is rarely remembered. Purity culture, for example, has recently returned with force, reflecting a broader political culture of conservatism masked as morality. But what’s more surprising is self-proclaimed feminists getting snagged in the crosshairs, as they echo critiques which blur the line between genuine concern and recycled misogyny.

The pop culture zeitgeist has always reflected and empowered cultural and political trends. Online standards on dating can often mirror misogynistic norms, and popular takes end up reinforcing old standards. The internet is bad at snuffing out misogyny in any format besides overt; the trad wife is mocked for obvious domestic docility, but not the spiritual influencer preaching “feminine energy.” The underlying message is the same: women are valuable when they are restrained, soft.

Public controversies reveal how quickly the internet can slip into collective misogyny.

In 2022, the “Depp v. Heard” trial consumed the internet. Depp filed a complaint of defamation against Heard, who had written an op-ed about Depp’s sexual violence and domestic abuse. But the internet quickly branded Heard a liar, and so the onslaught of misogyny was justifiable. After the chaos died down, many realized the hastiness of the overwhelming backlash Heard received, which was largely a result of a planned smear campaign.

In the 2024 lawsuit Blake Lively filed against Justin Baldoni, the firestorm started up again. Baldoni filed a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, working with the same PR agency as Depp during his trial. While Lively is not particularly a likeable character, a woman’s unfavorable qualities are not enough to justify misogynistic backlash. While I am not claiming Lively was necessarily in the right, it’s interesting the quick conclusions audiences jump to, even with unclear information. The pendulum swung back, and everyone forgot the lessons of the Heard trial and began attacking Lively’s character based on press junkets.

This is not to say that women do not deserve criticism for their actions. Women can engage in harmful actions which perpetuate violence and bigotry, but actions such as sexualization or dehumanization are never an appropriate response. Before you jump on internet bandwagons, think about the subtext. The internet is bad at snuffing out misogyny unless it is overt. Subtle, disguised versions often thrive in plain sight.