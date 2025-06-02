RIP Joann Fabrics (Eulogy from a crafter)

Joann closed her doors on May 31, after 82 years, the crafting community lost the final store chain that catered to fiber arts. Sewers, knitters and crocheters alike now must flock to online spaces or accept the shameful range of options available at the remaining big-box craft stores. Despite the issues that led to its downfall, the closure of Joann Fabrics and Crafts is a significant loss for crafters and represents a loss of community to the commercialization of hobbies..

Joann stood out from the other big box craft stores, for her superior fabric and yarn variety compared to Michaels, and for avoiding the ethical concerns associated with Hobby Lobby. Michael’s stock is typically limited to quilting fabrics and acrylic yarn, while Joann had apparel and upholstery fabric and more yarns, making it a relative haven for fiber artists. Meanwhile, supporting Hobby Lobby feels morally ambiguous at best due to their history of smuggling historic artifacts internationally and denying employees the right to birth control as a part of their employee healthcare.

When the remaining brick and mortar options are as abysmal as this, the only alternative is online retailers. Online shopping for fabric and yarn is much more difficult than it might seem, as the physical feel of these materials is critical to the success of the project. Without being able to see and feel materials before purchasing, shopping online becomes a constant guessing game.

Joann sowed the seeds of her own downfall far before she declared bankruptcy by misunderstanding her consumer. My local Joann location began stocking more and more home decor items, removing shelf space from the craft supplies that were really what most customers wanted. Kitschy holiday decor and quote signs were not the only inventory blunder, but the quantity of specific craft supplies became a burden on shelf space as well. At my local location, instead of the specialty fabrics that were only available at Joann, they expanded their selection of fleece (their line called Blizzard Fleece) and quilting cottons. Their selection that once was unique began to resemble the disappointing stock available at their competitors, disappointing customers, including myself.

As Joann neared her deathbed, more and more aisles were filled with out of season decor marked down on clearance and shelves full of fleece that nobody wanted to buy. Much like witnessing flowers wilting, each subsequent visit to Joann was more disappointing and depressing than the last. Each time, more of what once made it special was missing, until one day when it was all gone.

Though a misunderstanding of consumers was a piece of the puzzle, private equity truly put the nail in the coffin. Joann’s declared bankruptcy twice in the span of a year, the first time emerging as a private company. The second time, in January, GA Group purchased the chain and then announced the closing of 500 of their 800 stores on Feb. 12. Not even two full weeks later on Feb. 24 the group announced a full liquidation schedule to be completed by the end of May. Instead of working to fix the financial issues, this private equity group immediately opted to simply bleed Joann dry of whatever could be salvaged.

It might sound inconsequential to lose a fabric store, but it means more than just having to shop online; it means the loss of a third space for crafters to meet each other, ask for advice, and get inspired. Losing this space, especially at the hands of private equity and poor overhead decisions, hurts all of the crafters and makers who once flocked to Joann to find materials and community.

In the void that the loss of Joann has created, there are two potential infills: a new chain specializing in apparel fabrics and yarns may flourish, or makers will now have to settle for the drudge of online fabric shopping and have our community relegated to online spaces only.