Introducing the Technique’s first-ever Business Editor

As the South’s liveliest college newspaper, the Technique is always looking for better ways to disseminate information to Tech students and beyond. With over 100 years of history, the staff hopes to set forth a vision to ensure the paper continues to serve campus into the next century.

This is why I am proud to serve as the Technique’s first ever Business Editor. My main goal is to expand the paper’s financial sustainability and viewership, ensuring we continue having the means to serve the campus community with the best reporting. This upcoming academic year, I will be collaborating with the Editor-in-Chief, Alec Grosswald, and the Managing Editor, Sanika Tank, to expand our visibility and work with more sponsors, all while ensuring our historic integrity and quality reporting.

With more uncertainty than ever, the role of this newspaper is vital. The Technique stands at the vanguard of keeping the Tech community up-to-date on the more recent and relevant news and events , while also amplifying the voices of students who strive for a better university. With this role, I hope to ensure more students, alumni, and others read and support the Technique.

In this past year, we have pushed towards more digital readership, and readers can expect this upcoming year to have more content through Instagram, TikTok and other platforms with the aid of our Online Editor, Sydney Gordon. I also hope to tap into the greater alumni network to support our print operations and promote businesses from the Institute’s dedicated and loyal community.

I will also contribute my perspective in the Editorial Board’s consensus opinion, and offer news and personal opinion on fiscal and economic policy, especially with the increasing growth of the Scheller community and the unique positioning of the Institute within the business sector of Atlanta.

Expect to see more from us through your phone and laptop at nique.net and @gt_nique or by picking up a newspaper fresh off the press.