The face behind the design

With my time at The Technique coming to an end, it’s hard to believe that it’s actually over. Three years ago, when I came in as a contributor, I was asked to design and draw a cover for that year’s homecoming edition.

Little did I know, after sending it over to the Design Editor at the time, that it would never be seen by anyone else. After that feeling of rejection, I took a break from the paper before I finally gave it another shot, which ended up being one of the best decisions I’ve ever made at Tech. Looking back at the start of my journey, I like to think that I have grown with the newspaper.

From abrupt staff changes when I first joined to a complete restructuring this year, I have experienced The Technique through every stage, and it’s amazing to think that the paper I am leaving behind is so different from what it was only a couple of years ago. I couldn’t be more proud of how this paper has transformed, and I am so excited to see what changes are to come.

As I prepare to pass the baton down to the next Design Editor, I reflect on the growth and opportunities the Technique has given me as an artist and designer. From having the honor of designing covers to leaving my legacy with our rebrand, I realize I’ve never put into words just how much this paper has meant to me.

I remember having so much I would have liked to say to our readers, explanations on choices I’ve made and the small details that went into the designs I created, but as I sit here writing all of this, it’s funny because I can’t seem to find the right words to say, but I hope you all have enjoyed and felt the love that I poured into each design.

To the rest of the staff, thank you for trusting me with this position and helping me to keep the vision of the paper alive.

I have loved every second of it, and to the next Design Editor, I hope you have just as much fun as I did.