Reflections from the outgoing editor-in-chief

The Technique has a tradition of its graduating staff penning a “swan song” piece looking back at their time at the Institute. But, since even my mom wouldn’t want to read 1000 words about my time at the paper, I’ll keep this closer to a “swan riff” than a full song.

First, I am so grateful for all of the support and dedicated work of the whole staff. The Technique’s editors and writers have worked tirelessly — through funding cuts, staffing changes and a restructuring of the paper — to deliver thoughtful, informed journalism to students across campus.

And to the students who read the paper, thank you. The Technique is only as important and relevant if it is read by the student body, and we have seen record engagement with the paper’s work. I can’t express my gratitude enough. We do all this work for the student body, so the fact that you all read it is what makes our work rewarding.

At the beginning of the year, I wrote that our top priority is being a “reliable, trustworthy publication.” We set out to tell the truth to the best of our ability, and I hope you feel we lived up to that promise. Our Managing Editor, Alec Grosswald, will be our next editor-in-chief, and I am confident he and his staff will uphold these values. Nobody cares about the Institute and this paper more than Alec, and I am most of all sad I won’t be onboard to see the exciting direction he takes the Technique.

If you’re thinking about joining the paper, do it. Working at the paper is as fun as it is fast-paced — breaking a news story is one of the most exciting things you can do in college. And it’s never dull, either. We’ve uncovered bizarre campus disputes, interviewed celebrities and lawmakers and even faced a mild extortion threat a time or two. Being a journalist at “The South’s liveliest college newspaper” might be busy, but it’s never boring.

So, I hope you keep reading the paper and that its commitment to truth-telling, integrity and lively writing continue to serve the student body that we all love so much.