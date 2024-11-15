VP Harris’ style: the paradox of womanhood

The clothes a person wears reveal the story they want to tell to the world. Someone can choose to convey their music taste by wearing merch, show off their wealth through designer bags or perhaps reveal that they have spent the last 24 hours studying in Price Gilbert. Celebrities and politicians make these displays often — using clothing to portray a message beyond the words they might be saying. Vice President Kamala Harris utilized strategic styling throughout her presidential campaign to take on the impossible challenge of simultaneously presenting herself as an equal to the men standing around her while also acknowledging her femininity.

Much like other prominent female politicians, Harris is dressed nearly always in a well-tailored pantsuit in hues of gray or blue. Where Harris differs from other female politicians is in the style of blazer she gravitates toward. Former Democratic presidential nominee and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton favored a blazer with a Mandarin collar buttoned to the top, which omits the inclusion of a visible blouse. In contrast, Harris typically wears a notched-lapel blazer, allowing her to utilize blouses as part of her look. While the lapel of a blazer may not seem significant, it changes the entire look of a suit, making it much more akin to the suits that her male counterparts sport.

By choosing to wear pantsuits styled like those worn by male politicians — and in similar dark-neutral colors —Harris positions herself on the same playing field. This is a stark difference from Clinton, who positioned herself as a female politician first rather than simply a politician. Throughout her campaign, Clinton frequently discussed the fact that she would be the first female president if elected and placed this at the forefront of her campaign strategy. Conversely, Harris rarely acknowledged her womanhood or the other ways that her potential presidency would have been historic; she would have not just been the first female president, but also the first South Asian president.

However, Harris did not completely isolate herself from feminine fashion. Through the blouses that she wore at key campaign events, Harris referenced the styles of important figures in feminist history. Specifically, the “pussy-bow-blouse,” a blouse with a frothy bow at the center-front. The style itself dates back to men’s fashion in the 1700s but had a resurgence in the 1950s when Margaret Thatcher favored the style. Thatcher was the first female Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and earned the nickname the “Iron Lady” for her uncompromising approach to politics. The style continued to be popular for women in politics and the workforce during the second half of the 20th century as they fought for equality in the workplace.

During the presidential debate, Harris wore a black suit with a white pussy-bow-blouse and an American flag pin on her lapel. The structure of the suit aligned with the navy suit that Trump wore, presenting Harris as an equally capable opponent, while silently nodding to the women of the last century who fought for social and political equality for women. Similarly, she donned a dark purple suit paired with a matching dark purple pussy-bow-blouse to deliver her concession speech, echoing the same sentiments with a slightly more somber tone.

By pairing a more traditional pantsuit with a feminine blouse with an iconic feminist history, Harris engaged in the paradox inherent to her campaign: she herself is a woman running on the continued fight for equality while simultaneously presenting herself as an equal to the men she stands next to on the political stage. It’s a powerful statement, especially when running against an opponent with a history of demeaning women, all while showing supporters that she embraces the value that her experiences as a woman bring to the role.