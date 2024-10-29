Adopt a Freshman

There’s a quiet magic in befriending a freshman, where their uncharted journey can breathe new life into your own college experience. There is something valuable about connecting with people at the beginning of a new chapter in life, whether it is starting a sport, a job, or, in this case, college. Freshmen walk on campus with unclouded eyes, free from the weight of expectations. As a sophomore, I find meaning in bridging the gap between what they are about to experience and what I have already learned.

It all began in Aug. 2024 at the start of the fall semester. I hosted a small birthday party with friends from high school and college at my apartment. Everything felt preordained, the night moved along familiar currents, until two strangers entered, uninvited yet welcomed. Freshmen, friends of a friend, were not part of the plan but became woven into it nonetheless. My freshman friend from high school brought along her new college friends, and none of us could have predicted how much they would become a part of our lives.

This marked the beginning of a relationship with whom we now call our “adopted freshmen.” My high school friend, who was in computer science with my roommate, began visiting more frequently. What started as study sessions turned into something more — something we began to anticipate. It was not just casual hangouts anymore; it felt more like family.

Soon after, we established weekly “freshman dinners.” These gatherings became a tradition, giving the freshmen a chance to enjoy home-cooked meals and relax outside their dorms. It was not just about the food; it was about creating a space where they felt welcomed, a place that offered comfort and conversation outside the usual stress of college life. Something as simple as preparing a meal together made our apartment feel like home.

Freshmen bring a certain energy with them. Everything is new — classes, living independently and navigating adulthood. It is easy to forget how overwhelming that can be. I remember my freshman year, full of nerves and uncertainty but also bursting with the excitement of endless possibilities. I was fortunate enough to have upperclassmen who helped me through those early days, offering advice, reassurance and friendship.

Now, I find myself in their shoes. But it is not about dispensing wisdom from a higher position. It is about walking alongside these freshmen, sharing in their confusion, excitement and discovery. Freshmen remind me to look at college with fresh eyes again, to see the wonder in the little things I may have grown accustomed to.

In return, we offer them pieces of ourselves. We share stories about the classes that nearly broke us, the friendships that came and went, and the nights spent worrying over things that seem insignificant now. They listen intently; sometimes, they carry those stories with them, using them as they navigate their own paths. But the real value lies in listening to their stories and witnessing their growth.

The freshmen I met that night, wide-eyed and uncertain, now walk into our apartment with confidence and their own stories to tell. They no longer need us the way they once did, and that is how it should be. We served as a bridge for them, and now they are finding their way on their own. There is a quiet pride in knowing that we played a small role in their journey.

But what do sophomores gain from this experience? The answer is simple: we grow too. We learn to listen more carefully, to offer support without overshadowing and to guide without expecting anything in return. In helping freshmen find their way, we rediscover pieces of ourselves that we may have lost in the routine of college life.

Adopting a freshman is not just about helping them through their first year. It is a way for us to rediscover our own path by seeing the world through their eyes. College can feel stressful and chaotic, but freshmen remind us of the excitement and potential that drew us here in the first place.

If the opportunity arises to “adopt” a freshman, seize it. Not just for them, but for yourself. In their journey, you may find a reflection of who you once were, and perhaps a glimpse of who you still aspire to be.