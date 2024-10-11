Chappell Roan: Parasocial relationships and professionalism

In late August, Chappell Roan faced heavy controversy online after posting a series of TikToks in which she set clear boundaries with fans and the general public. This declaration came soon after a fan harassed Roan for not wanting to take a photo with them. However, this was not a first time offense—she and many other celebrities have been experiencing dangerous parasocial relationships for a very long time. After seeing the series of TikTok videos Roan made, my initial reaction was that they were incredibly harsh. Though the message was reasonable, I kept thinking about how genuine fans would perceive it based on her delivery .

In these initial videos, she made several valid points. She states specifically that harassment and stalking by “fans” is not something that celebrities should tolerate just because it “comes with the job.” She ends the video, however, by saying that she “doesn’t care” if someone merely wants to take a picture with her, effectively implying that Roan prefers not to interact with fans, regardless of their intentions. This is where many started to interpret her statement as disrespectful and unappreciative of the people who made her a star.

I wouldn’t consider myself a major fan of Chappell Roan, but like many others, I became a casual listener after her music gained significant popularity earlier this year. With that being said, I can only look at this message to her fans from an outside perspective, imagining if one of my favorite artists said the same thing. No celebrity should have to cross boundaries they are uncomfortable with just because they are in the spotlight, or feel like they “owe” it to the people that consume their art, but I do think the harsh way Roan delivered this message is what made it easily misconstrued, especially by fans who truly mean well when asking her for a photo or saying “hi” in public. She may not technically owe her fans any kind of respect when discussing this subject online, but her genuine supporters of her work may have better received a kinder or gentler statement.. Additionally, a more refined and articulate way of communicating this message would have been a more career-safe choice.

Not long after the initial TikTok controversy slowly died down, Roan faced another wave of intense criticism after releasing her political stance on social media. Though this is an entirely different issue the announcement placed her name in a negative light once again, making her an even bigger target for online hate. This constant backlash made her decide to cancel her performances at the All Things Go music festival just one day before it started. Though I hate to criticize Roan for canceling shows on the basis of mental health, an issue she has openly struggled with, I cannot help but compare this situation to that of any other working adult. Roan herself has stated that when she is on stage she is “at work” and even refers to her stage presence and music career as a “project.” She also goes by a stage name, preferring to keep her actual full name private. She has every right to set and enforce these boundaries, but if she asks fans to treat her as a professional at work like anyone else, the fans have every right to expect her to show up to her job. It is no different than someone calling out of work just a day before an important meeting or conference. Not showing up to one’s job will have consequences and affect coworkers who were depending on them, just as Roan’s cancellation has disappointed the many fans that made plans and traveled to see her perform. She has the right to call out at the last minute when she is overwhelmed, and is very lucky to be able to take time for herself whenever she needs it, but ticket-holders are equally allowed to be upset that she could not fulfill this commitment.

Gaining popularity as quickly as Roan did is almost unheard of in the music industry, and adjusting to this level of fame is difficult. She deals with pressures that I can only imagine and does not deserve the significant amount of backlash she has received over the past month. Roan should be able to set boundaries with fans and keep her personal life separate from her job, but in doing so, she should also treat her performances and appearances as work responsibilities. Roan has a strong fan base that will probably grow even more in the coming years if she keeps this momentum in her music career. Holding herself to the same professional standards as any other working individual is necessary to avoid facing this kind of controversy again.