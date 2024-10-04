The Double-Edged Sword of LGBTQ+ Film

The portrayal of lesbian and gay relationships in cinema often reveals deep-rooted societal perceptions and biases that extend beyond mere storytelling. Films featuring lesbian characters frequently navigate a landscape where their identities are fetishized or sensationalized, reducing complex individuals to mere spectacles for the male gaze. The representation in films such as “But I’m a Cheerleader” and “D.E.B.S.” flirts with playful tones, but this levity often disguises a troubling implication: the insistence on lesbian relationships existing primarily for the titillation of others. The notion that these films can treat such relationships as lighthearted adventures risks diminishing the genuine emotional and personal struggles involved in self-discovery and societal acceptance.

Conversely, gay films like “Moonlight” and “Brokeback Mountain” grapple with the intricacies of masculinity and societal expectations, often presenting male relationships as poignant yet tragic narratives. While these films do delve into the emotional turmoil faced by their protagonists, there exists an almost sentimental softness that can lead to the perception of gay men as “teddy bear” figures — approachable, non-threatening, and inherently sympathetic. While often intended to evoke compassion, such portrayals can inadvertently flatten the complexities of male intimacy, framing it within a narrow spectrum of acceptable emotionality.

My favorite lesbian film, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” offers a profound exploration of love that transcends the constraints of time and space. Set against the backdrop of an 18th-century castle, the film employs lighting techniques that reflect the emotional states of its characters, enhancing its visual poetry. However, a closer examination reveals gaps in the portrayal of intimacy. Audiences must consider whether the emotional depth depicted resonates authentically or mainly serves to enhance the film’s aesthetic appeal to viewers who may not share the same experiences. While the relationship is undeniably passionate and transformative, it unfolds within a historical context that tends to commodify the female experience through societal expectations of romance. By framing the love story this way, the film invites viewers — especially those from traditional backgrounds — to engage with the characters’ longing and connection. Yet, this framing risks reducing their experiences to romanticized ideals, ultimately overshadowing the authenticity of their love.

When I was younger, desperately seeking representation that spoke to me in some form or fashion, I remember gaining a fascination with “Pretty Little Liars.” Emily Fields, a lesbian character, takes viewers through a plausible journey (or at least a journey similar to mine) of coming to terms with her sexuality and identity. Although the series is entirely fictional, I had no real-life queer mentors to get advice from when going through my journey. I felt that Emily was the representation and example I needed to figure out who I was and grow as a person. Much like me, she carried apprehension when coming out to herself and her family, uncertain of the outcome of her actions. However, as the series progresses, she develops into a confident, strong woman secure in her identity and self. I looked up to her for these reasons and applaud the series writers for this work.

The idealization of celebrities, films, songs and even people in our lives is something we need to sit with and reflect upon. The above films are my personal favorites, and I have found a connection to the protagonists’ stories. However, narratives seen in the media proliferate into how we behave and think in real life. As audiences engage with these narratives, it is essential to approach them with a critical eye, questioning the underlying messages and representations. While sentimentality can enrich a story, it must not overshadow the realities of the individuals and communities depicted.

The journey toward genuine understanding and representation demands a conscientious effort to highlight the lived experiences behind the screen — experiences filled with struggle, resilience, love, and a sense of belonging. It requires a commitment to portraying not just the triumphs but also the hardships faced by LGBTQ+ individuals in a way that respects their authenticity and complexity. Unfortunately, this is an effort that today’s filmmaking industry often lacks, with many narratives still reduced to stereotypes or shaped by external expectations instead of presenting the full spectrum of humanity that these stories deserve.