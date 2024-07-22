Outlaw Country and Beyonce: Mass Marketing Vs. Authenticity

Earlier this year, when Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter,” she thrust the stereotypical country aesthetic into the cultural spotlight, once more selling the shallowest facets of the genre to the public as the true essence of country music. Much like the release of “Old Town Road” six years ago—a pseudo-country song by an artist famous for their discography within another genre— the song reinforces the public perception of country music as a genre dominated by cowboy boots, jeans and men singing about hot women in daisy dukes. By promoting these superficial aspects, the artists overshadow the genre’s rich history, perpetuating a limited and inaccurate portrayal of what country music truly represents.

After years of suffering through the “bro-country” era, a period marked by songs about trucks, beer and women, popularity has shifted in favor of the folksy “outlaw country.” This new sound, popularized by Tyler Childers, Ashley McBryde and Jelly Roll, reflects the raw honesty of country music’s roots. From Hank Williams to Johnny Cash, these artists set the sounds of their soul to the fiddle and steel guitar, forming the very essence of classic country. The revival brewing in country music is bringing these lost sounds back to the forefront of the genre.

Compare the airbrushed, Barbie-esque imagery surrounding Cowboy Carter to the stripped-down simplicity of artists like Childers and McBryde, and the value of each becomes clear: one is designed for mass market appeal, while the other showcases the authentic artist, flaws and all. This difference between what country music is stereotyped as by outsiders and the stories of those actually within the community reflects the widespread misunderstanding of the genre. Country music is rich with diverse stories that extend beyond tailgating and beer.

The best names in country music today are using their platforms to share stories of their struggles. In “Outlaws and Mustangs,” Cody Jinks sings for the “misfit daughters and prodigal sons,” proclaiming they are not alone and will find their place in this world one day. Meanwhile, Ashley McBryde sings on how you are not alone even on the worst night of your life; you can even find your people, as she says in her song, in “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.”

Works about stigmatized struggles are not missing either. In Son of a Sinner, Jelly Roll sings about being imperfect and struggling with substance abuse. His message is that these imperfections do not define him, and he will keep pushing forward. In “Nose to the Grindstone,” Tyler Childers delves into addiction and the struggles of blue-collar workers. The raw honesty and open embrace of these taboo concepts emboldens everyday people to share their stories.

When you listen to the music of artists who are not afraid to share their authentic stories, you feel far less alone in the world. Your flaws are no longer quite so isolating, and your situation is no longer impossible to overcome. You are no longer the only one getting through an unrequited love, a difficult family situation, a substance abuse issue or just the feeling of not knowing your place within the world. Authentic country music creates a space where you can find solace in shared experiences.

You should feel a sense of pride when you compare the movement of authenticity and outlaw country to the ‘bro-country’ that dominated the genre over the last decade. Country music is once again returning to its rich, diverse roots of telling the stories of the voiceless and calling for social change. The stories of the economically and politically disadvantaged are at the forefront of the most popular songs in country music, and artists are telling their raw stories, a change that is joyfully welcomed by those who have nostalgically listened to old country for years, waiting for their stories to be told again. While Cowboy Carter might be more commercially viable, the songs composed by authentic country artists will continue to be a space where unique and meaningful stories are told.