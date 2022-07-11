A risk to democracy: Does the Supreme Court have too much power?

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this article included an incorrect title. It has been updated.

As the Supreme Court prepares to issue its final set of rulings for this term, many are citing the Court’s recent, controversial decisions as a symptom of a larger, underlying issue of the balance of power within the government and the Court.

The Court has long been accused of being a fundamentally undemocratic institution, but we believe that this sentiment has more credibility than ever after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Recent polls conducted by NPR show that a majority of Americans are against the decision, which has led many to wonder how such an overarching ruling could be made without reflecting the interests of the public. The very nature of how the justices of the Supreme Court are chosen by the president rather than voters, and the lifetime terms they serve rather than a set period like other elected positions, seems to alienate the public from being directly involved in the creation of the court.

As the question of whether the Court is even a democratic institution looms heavy, many question the amount of power the Supreme Court is given seeing as it may not necessarily be derived from the people. The Court was originally put into place as a way to check and balance the power of the executive and legislative branches, but as court decisions change the very way we make laws, it is important to ask “who is checking the court?” Decisions made by the court become the new precedent; they become the fodder for lawyers and lawmakers alike and chart the course of legislation for decades to come. For an institution that has historically been seen as a political balance, it is concerning to see the amount of power that is bestowed upon them.