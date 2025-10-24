Tech Climbs in U.S. News Rankings, Key Programs Shine

U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings has once again recognized Tech as one of the nation’s top public universities in the latest rankings. The release of the 2026 edition on Sept. 23 places the Institute at No. 32 among all national universities, a small yet important improvement from the previous year. Tech has also maintained its position as the top No. 9 public university in the country.

In a statement, President Ángel Cabrera highlighted the Institute’s unique position in higher education by saying, “Georgia Tech has emerged as a unique case in American higher education — an institution that delivers some of the best student outcomes in the nation while growing at a record pace in terms of enrollment, degrees granted, and research.” Cabrera also states “I am delighted to see rankings like these recognize Georgia Tech among the best public universities in the nation.”

The undergraduate programs in the College of Engineering and the College of Computing also saw significant recognition and a spotlight. The College of Engineering reclaimed the No. 3 spot in the nation for its undergraduate program, making it the top public university for engineering, tied with UC Berkeley.

For the first time, three of Tech’s engineering programs achieved a No. 1 ranking this year: biomedical engineering, environmental engineering and industrial and systems engineering. Specifically, the industrial and systems engineering discipline has kept its top No. 1 place on US News’ Ranking for the past 25 consecutive years.

Other engineering programs were also featured prominently, with aerospace and chemical engineering both ranked at No. 2, while electrical and materials science engineering secured No. 3 and mechanical engineering at No. 4.

The College of Computing reached a historic high, climbing to No. 5 in the nation for undergraduate computer science. Additionally, the Institute remained in the top 10 for key areas in computer science, such as artificial intelligence, where it ranked No. 5, as well as cybersecurity and software engineering.

The Scheller College of Business also demonstrated a strong performance this year, maintaining its place among the nation’s top 19 for its undergraduate program. Several of Scheller’s specialty programs also saw upward movement. The management information systems major rose to No. 2, tying with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

This round of rankings introduced new metrics to assess the success of graduating students from diverse backgrounds, including first-generation students. They measure outcomes such as graduation rates, manageable student debt and post-graduate success accounted for more than 50% of a school’s ranking.

These changes were the result of a broader discussion and debate about the utility and fairness of the rankings due to their often-criticized nature. Despite the differences in evaluation this year, many top-ranking schools maintained their positions, including Tech, suggesting the core system of evaluation remains largely intact, with just a few minor adjustments in their criteria year by year.