Behind the Scenes of the search for the new Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs

After months of townhalls, interviews and presentations, the search for the next Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs is done. The process involved many representatives from the campus community including students and administrative leaders, making it one of the Institute’s most collaborative searches in recent years.

After the former Provost, Steven McLaughlin, announced his departure earlier this year, President Ángel Cabrera convened a search committee in May. This group included faculty, administrators, staff and student representatives. The committee also partnered with a national search firm, WittKieffer, to help find the best pool of candidates.

“Once we assembled the search committee, we aimed to represent the full campus community. That included the presidents of the Undergraduate and Graduate SGAs, the Chair of the Staff Council, several deans, faculty representatives, campus leaders and even external members. This broad composition brought a range of perspectives,” Tim Lieuwen, Executive Vice President of Research, explained.

Over the summer, the committee held stakeholder meetings and public town halls to identify what qualities the community wanted in the next provost.

“The stakeholder and town hall meeting are really important for these high-level positions,” said Ashley Mastin, who works as the Faculty Affairs Administrative Manager in the Office of the Provost and helped lead the search. “At Georgia Tech, faculty governance is taken very seriously. So there really has to be a way for faculty, but also students and staff, to give their input so that the community’s voice is heard as a part of this process throughout.”

Undergraduate Student Government Association (SGA) President, Sultan Ziyad, fourth-year CE was also one of two student representatives on the search committee. Ziyad organized a student town hall during the summer, which revealed broader anxieties about the direction of academics and communication on campus.



“The biggest thing was the students had a lot of anxiety about where academics are heading under the current administration,” Ziyad said. “They want someone who’s an advocate for scientific research, who brings diverse perspectives to campus, and who cares about environmental justice research. They also want a provost who will support interdisciplinary programs and help colleges collaborate more instead of operating in isolation.”

Ziyad explained that these priorities stem from a recent disconnect between students and Institute leadership.

“I think students feel those qualities have not been shown previously,” Ziyad stated. “During the spring semester, when the new administration came in and there was a lot of transition, that was really the time when more communication and feedback from students were needed. Transparency was lacking, and students didn’t have a clear understanding of what was happening on the academic side. That’s why they’re emphasizing it now, and they want to be able to trust that their provost will meet them where they are when challenges arise, especially when those challenges directly affect students in ways they haven’t before.”

The insights from the summer town halls were given to the external search firm, which helped synthesize the data and turn it into a Provost Leadership Profile. The profile acted as a guide for characterizing the potential candidates and explained how the provost will fit into Tech’s decade-long strategic plan and the “Four Big Bets.”

“The provost will play a critical role in all of them,” Lieuwen said. “For example, becoming a national leader in student outcomes and value is squarely the Provost’s responsibility, including doubling the number of degrees granted. Amplifying the impact of research is also central, since most research is done by faculty recruited by departments that report to the Provost. And building a national hub for innovation, creativity and entrepreneurship will also heavily rely on the provost’s leadership.”

The committee then launched the position publicly, through postings, LinkedIn updates and the search firm helped spread the word nationally. They received a large number of applications, reviewed them and then narrowed the pool to about 12 candidates to come to campus for interviews.

The search firm developed a rubric based on the leadership profile and different characteristics in candidates for the interviews. Ziyad explained that the committee coordinated closely to clarify the interview questions before meeting with each candidate.

“I was assigned the student-related question,” Ziyad said. “It asked how the candidate would facilitate a productive learning environment for students and what experience they had doing that. Other questions covered external engagement, budgeting, collaboration, conflict resolution and perspectives on the higher education landscape.”

After the interviews, each committee member filled out a form to score and rank each candidate. Those responses were processed through an algorithm that decided which candidates had the most overall support.

In September, the three finalists came to campus to spend two days meeting with various groups, including the SGA, Staff Council, Faculty Executive Board, various deans and members of the President’s Cabinet.

“Those meetings were two-way conversations and questions were going both ways,” Lieuwen said. “The university was interviewing them, but they were also interviewing the university by meeting all these different stakeholders and going to different parts of campus.”

SGA also hosted a meeting with each finalist, where representatives asked a list of questions to all three candidates for consistency and fairness.

Ziyad said he personally asked a scenario-based question about how candidates would have communicated with students during the federal administrative transitions and higher education policy changes last spring.

Other SGA questions covered support for Ph.D. students in the midst of federal grant cuts, AI use in classrooms, advocacy for smaller majors and how to balance academic rigor with student well-being. Undergraduate and graduate representatives alternated who spoke to ensure both perspectives were represented.

Both administrators and students described the search process as intensive but rewarding. Mastin said she was pleased by how engaged the entire campus community was during the search

“My biggest reflection is how engaged people across campus were,” Mastin said. “The committee members committed an enormous amount of time. But beyond the committee, there were so many people who participated in all the meetings and came to all the seminars and sent in really thoughtful feedback. You could tell they took this responsibility seriously. Sometimes people assume their comments won’t be read, but this was a process where people’s feedback was really taken seriously.”

Ziyad emphasized the importance of ensuring that students have a say in major leadership searches

“I think it’s really important that the Institute continues to include students in these kinds of processes,” Ziyad said. “Having both SGA presidents serve on the search committee was incredibly valuable, and even holding a student-specific town hall was a great step because it helps to build trust and helps students feel like they’re part of the process, and I plan to keep advocating for that kind of involvement going forward.”

After the finalists’ visit, the committee had a debrief where they consolidated their findings, which they then sent to President Cabrera who named Raheem Beyah as the new Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs on October 23rd.