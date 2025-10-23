Two shootings occur on & around campus

A conflict between two employees late Tuesday night resulted in shots fired at the West Village Dining Hall on Tech’s campus. The Tech Crime Log states that the incident occurred at 10:20 p.m.. A Georgia Tech Emergency Notification System (GTENS) update sent at 11:04 p.m. confirmed that no one was injured and no students were involved.

“An altercation occurred at West Village Dining Hall between two employees that resulted in shots being fired by one of the employees. No students were involved in the altercation, and there were no injuries. The suspect is no longer on campus. There is no threat to campus. Please avoid the area,” the alert stated.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Tech Daily Crime Log displayed five incidents under the case with the status “Active Pending Warrant,” including Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During Commission of Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct and Reckless Conduct.

In a video shared late Tuesday night by @OnlyWillage on Instagram, Georgia Tech Police Department Chief of Police Robert Connolly called the incident “isolated” . Connolly added that the alleged shooter fired a round on the second floor of the dining hall but did not injure anyone.

Neal Shah, first-year CMPE, was eating at the dining hall when they heard gunshots around 10:21 p.m..

“I was wearing headphones and heard something loud and just ran down from the outdoor stairs and followed the people running,” said Shah.

Shah described the shots as “very noticeable”, adding that they did not come face-to-face with the shooter.

“I ran to the edge of West campus and booked an Uber out after I confirmed with GTPD that the suspect still hasn’t been found,” added Shah.

On Wednesday afternoon, Ryan Greene, Executive Director of Dining and Retail at Tech, sent an email to all meal plan holders stating that “Two individuals affiliated with a third-party staffing agency were involved in an altercation that was quickly addressed by the Georgia Tech Police Department.”

“We don’t plan on doing any business with that temping agency anymore,” Greene told the Technique.

West Village Dining Hall is surrounded by multiple student housing buildings and is one of two operational dining halls on Tech’s campus.

“We’re reviewing opportunities to enhance safety; it’s too early to comment on what exactly we’d be doing,” said Greene.

Earlier in the day, an unrelated Clery Act Safety Alert was sent out to Tech community members around 1:30 p.m. about a shooting that happened around noon on Tenth Street at the I-75/85 southbound ramp. No injuries were reported.