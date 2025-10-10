Tech’s Upset Win Over Clemson Leads to a $50,000 Fine

On Sept. 13, Tech defeated No. 12 Clemson 24 – 21 on a last-second 55-yard field goal, widely regarded as one of the program’s most memorable victories in recent years. The thrill-filled finish of the game threw the fans into a celebration, with thousands of students rushing the field.

Aidan Birr’s kick ended a nerve-wracking fourth quarter as Clemson scored to tie the game in the last minutes, forcing Tech into a final time crunch to make a play. Despite the little time left, the ball flew just inside the uprights as the clock hit zero, sealing Tech’s first win over Clemson since 2014.

“When Tech made the field goal, I lost my mind,” one student said. “It was amazing to beat a big football club like Clemson the way we did… I saw a huge crowd going to a certain part and I didn’t know what they were doing. Suddenly, it hit me that everyone was rushing onto the field.”

Another student described the final play from the stands, “that final five seconds was so crazy –– a complete mix of emotions. It looked like the field goal was curving out, making me lose a little bit of hope, but then it curved back in with less than a second left on the clock.”

However, The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced the next day that Tech would be fined $50,000 for violating its event security policy, which was adopted this summer in response to rising concerns for the safety of the fans and the players. Tech’s fine is the ACC’s first enforcement action since the policy was enacted, according to the ACC’s press release.

The ACC’s field-storming policy establishes escalating fines for repeated violations: $50,000 for the first, $100,000 for the second and $200,000 for third or subsequent instances. The collected fines accrued are used to fund the conference’s postgraduate scholarship fund for student-athletes.

For Tech, the $50,000 penalty was a price that they would pay if it meant beating a top-15 opponent and moving to a 3-0 on the season, but administrators will want to review game-day protocols to prevent future infractions, as penalties that follow can be costly and offer reputational pressure for the Institute.

The victory against Clemson pushed Tech ahead in an all-time series of 51–36–2, providing a major morale boost for the football team. For the student fans, the experience was one marked by joy and pride in Tech’s football team rather than worrying over the fine.

“It was about celebrating the pride of our school,” a student remarked. “We don’t know how many chances we’ll get to do something like this.”

Despite the game being the first game to be fined by the new policy, it will be remembered as one of Tech’s most exciting recent wins –– a time when the Bobby Dodd Stadium came alive with fans celebrating the upset.