Clark Foundation donates $11 million

The College of Engineering announced a $11 million donation on Sept. 15 to Tech’s Clark Scholars Program from the A. James & Alice B. Clark Foundation. This will double the amount of scholarships available to students from low-income backgrounds and expand access to engineering education at the Institute.

The Foundation began its collaboration with Tech in 2018, founding the program with the goal of providing support through need-based scholarships, mentorship and professional development. The program supports 10 students each year for their entire tenure at the Institute, resulting in a cohort of 40 to 50 students at a time. The cohort will double with the donation.

“This support allows our students to have hands-on learning experiences, obtain career development skills, and support for mental health and well-being,” said Raheem Beyah, Dean of the College of Engineering and Southern Company Chair, in an interview with Tech. “I’m grateful for the countless ways the Clark Foundation has changed the lives of our engineers. This investment is a testament to the meaningful partnership between Georgia Tech and the Clark Foundation and perpetuates the Foundation’s lasting impact.”

The Foundation began its philanthropy in 1987 under the name “Clark Charitable Foundation.” Clark and his daughter wanted to give back to their local communities and donated to nearby hospitals, cultural institutions, veterans groups, schools and community organizations.

Clark passed away in 2015, and as per his wishes, his estate was spent down. The foundation was renamed and expanded the following year. The Clark Foundation has since invested over a billion in continuing to support various communities and organizations, with $591 million spent on engineering education.

In 2018, the Foundation created the Clark Scholars Program and has partnerships with 11 top institutions. Clark Program Scholars at Tech attend regular meetings with Institute leadership and receive tutoring, career planning and alumni mentorship.

Tech’s “Invest in the Best Scholarship Challenge” initiative aims to reduce financial barriers for students. The Georgia Tech Foundation matched the Clark Foundation’s donation dollar-for-dollar, resulting in the doubling of the number of students who will now receive aid from the program. The scholarship will cover tuition and fees, as well as research opportunities, summer coursework and study abroad programs.

The Clark Scholars Philanthropy Challenge is a new initiative by the Clark Foundation that aims to educate students about nonprofit organizations and the work they do, as well as the impact of individual giving. Students in this challenge will analyze financial filings, review impact reports and interview nonprofit leaders before selecting one organization to receive a donation from the Philanthropy Challenge Endowment.

According to a U.S. National Science Foundation case study, 86% of low-income STEM graduates who received scholarship assistance entered the STEM workforce in 2024. On the other hand, less than 60% STEM graduates in 2017 were employed a year after graduating. This demonstrates a bridge that donations such as the Clark Foundation’s provide for students in STEM.

“Georgia Tech demands an enormous amount from its students. In addition to funding their education, a gift like this ensures that our Scholars can focus on their coursework because they know that mental health support and professional development curricula are in place to promote their success,” noted David Torello, Clark Scholars program director at Tech.