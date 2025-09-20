John W. Durstine Endowment of $100 million

On Sept. 4, Tech announced that alumnus John W. Durstine, ME ‘57, bequeathed $100 million to the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. This is the largest donation received by the Institute in its history and will completely transform the Woodruff School.

The Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering was home to almost 2,000 actively enrolled students in the Fall 2024 semester. U.S. News & World Report has ranked the school #2 for the best undergraduate mechanical engineering program and #5 among graduate programs in the nation.

The Georgia Tech Foundation maintains the endowment and will help maintain the faculty of the Woodruff School by establishing endowed chairs and professorships for both established and early-career professionals. The endowment will support the Institute’s research mission as well, funding more tools and facilities for further innovation.

The John W. Durstine Endowment will also enhance the Student Competition Center, home to the Institute’s seven student-led engineering competition clubs, Capstone Design, a course that mechanical engineering students take during their last semester to build and showcase their acquired skills, and the Flowers Invention Studio, one of Tech’s makerspaces.

“This gift provides once-in-a-lifetime resources for the Woodruff School,” said Raheem Beyah, dean of the College of Engineering and Southern Company Chair. “By investing in the people who teach, inspire and mentor our students, Mr. Durstine has strengthened the core of the Woodruff School and put it in a class of its own. His legacy is a testament to the extraordinary loyalty and vision of our alumni.”

Durstine passed away this February, and his legacy extends beyond this generous gift. Originally from Birmingham, Ala., Durstine graduated from Tech in 1957. He then earned a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and worked as a Ford Motor Company executive for decades, focusing on advancing powertrain strategy and systems engineering.

In 1978, he began his philanthropy by giving a $100 gift to Roll and Call, Tech’s annual fund supported by alumni, and continued over the next four decades. His support extended directly to students, from cheering on students during competitions to staying closely connected to the Woodruff School. He was inducted into the Institute’s College of Engineering Hall of Fame in 2014.

“John Durstine’s historic generosity is deeply inspiring to all of us working to carry out the Institute’s mission,” said Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “John could have left his estate to many good causes, and he chose to invest in Georgia Tech’s faculty because he knew firsthand the transformative impact that our outstanding faculty have in the lives and careers of our students.”

The gift also contributes to Transforming Tomorrow: The Campaign for Georgia Tech, a $2 billion philanthropic initiative that has been in effect since 2018.

Durstine’s legacy will live on in every student who benefits from the programs and faculties supported by his gift. He made a lasting tribute for the future of Tech, and his generosity will continue shaping the Institute’s vision for innovation and a transformative future.