Georgia Tech Europe Celebrates its 35th Anniversary

In January 2022, Jerry Qiu, ME ‘24, flew to Europe for the first time to begin his spring semester at Georgia Tech Europe (GTE). His first week in Metz, France was nothing short of intimidating. From learning a new bus system to exchanging money in a different currency, he wasn’t sure what lay ahead of him for the semester.

“I was a little scared at first,” Qiu stated. “There were all these unknowns running through my head: ‘Am I gonna find people to travel with?’ ‘Am I going to like France?’ ‘Am I going to regret this semester?’”

As time passed, Qiu settled in Metz. He formed a travel group with students in his cohort and began traveling every weekend to another country. By the end of the semester, Metz felt like home to Qiu, and he knew he would be leaving behind a lifetime of memories.

“Going to GTE forced me to get out of my comfort zone, especially with social groups. When I came to take it, it was still COVID and I had few friends outside of my dorm. But studying abroad in Metz allowed me to make connections with other students and embrace the spontaneous nature of traveling. I started saying yes to things I never would have before, like a 2 a.m. kebab run in downtown Metz or going clubbing for the first time. It taught me the value of spontaneity and opened me up to trying new things.”

Qiu described spring break in Spain and Portugal as the highlight of his semester at GTE. He recalled the beginning of this trip when they had landed in Spain and went to pick up their rental car for the week. While in the shop, the salesmen admitted that the only car available was a manual transmission.

“My friend and I lied and said we knew how to drive manuals, but I’d never actually done it on a public road,” Qiu recalled. “The car stumbled through the parking lot as the salesman looked on, and we quickly got out before he realized how unprepared I was.”

Qiu’s anecdote is one of thousands, echoed by students who have studied at GTE over the last 35 years. Since opening its doors in 1990, the Metz campus has hosted more than 13,000 college students like Qiu, giving them the opportunity to take their required classes while exploring a new continent.

“The 35th anniversary is a poignant time to reflect on the origins of this essential transatlantic partnership and celebrate the many people and moments involved in the evolution of GTE’s international relevance,” Tina Rousselot de Saint Ceran, GTE’s Director of Strategy Communications & Initiatives, said.

The campus originally opened its doors to offer one degree, a master of science in electrical and computer engineering (ECE) in partnership with a local French institution, Supélec.

Interest in more collaborations between European and American higher education institutions grew as students were eager to gain international experiences. GTE now partners with 34 European partner institutions, supports all Tech majors and sends master’s students to Atlanta for graduate dual-degree programs.

In the late 1990’s, GTE housed its first cohort of undergraduate students to study for a summer semester. Today, GTE offers class enrollment year-round and pioneered the First Year Study Abroad (FYSA) program in 2021, which is held each fall.

Zoe Glickman, fourth-year INTA, was a part of the first cohort of FYSA. She took a gap year before starting her college career at Tech, during which she traveled in Europe. Still, she argues that studying abroad through GTE made her first semester of college invaluable.

“Studying abroad really built me as a person. If you can order food in another language and figure out how to get around with a car or live without air conditioning, then everything feels easier,” Glickman said. “It pushes you to grow, and when you come back, everyday tasks don’t seem so intimidating. That’s why I think everyone should study abroad — you get to live differently and realize how much you’re capable of.”

The anniversary was celebrated in June at GTE’s campus, where Tech President Ángel Cabrera joined Metz Mayor François Grosdidier and regional leaders to publicly recognize the success and history of the partnership. The celebration continued on Aug. 27th in Metz, bringing together students, faculty and local partners to envision the campus’s future.

“This anniversary is not only a chance to celebrate what Georgia Tech-Europe has accomplished over the past 35 years, but also to build on that foundation,” said Cabrera during the celebration. “Thousands of Georgia Tech students have grown as global leaders here, and we’re committed to expanding those opportunities to many more.”

For each of the 13,000 students, the 15-week semester abroad was more than just an academic learning experience; it was an adventure whose lessons will last far longer than the flight home.

What began as a single graduate program has evolved over the past 35 years into a center for international collaboration and exploration where thousands of students cross both physical and mental borders. In this way, GTE has proven itself invaluable, both in expanding Tech’s international outreach and in molding its students into leaders who carry those lessons into their careers and communities.