MARTA’s UPASS program offers Tech students a cheaper, greener commute

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has partnered with Georgia Tech Parking and Transportation Services to offer students, faculty and staff access to a new discounted University Pass Program (UPASS).

The UPASS, which launched in August 2025, provides unlimited rides on MARTA’s rail and bus systems for $66 per month. This marks a significant price drop compared to MARTA’s standard monthly pass, which costs $95. Alternatively, for a one-way trip, the MARTA fare is $2.50. Breeze Cards, MARTA’s reloadable cards that can be purchased at station kiosks, cost $2.00 and are valid for three years.

According to LaKwanza Rowell, Transit Program Sales Associate at MARTA, the program was designed to “provide affordable and convenient transportation solutions for students and staff.”

The UPASS program has existed at other Atlanta-area universities, including Emory University and Georgia State University, but Tech’s participation is a recent development. By collaborating with MARTA, Tech Parking and Transportation Services aims to provide students and employees with a cost-effective alternative to driving and parking on campus.

“Affordability is a key factor for students who often have limited financial resources,” Rowell said. “By reducing transportation costs, the program helps to ease the financial burden of commuting.”

The program also complements Tech’s efforts to promote sustainability. By encouraging students and faculty to use public transportation, the Institute helps reduce the number of cars on the road and decrease parking demand on campus.

“Students who live off campus in areas served by MARTA will especially benefit from the program,” Rowell said. “It provides a reliable and predictable transportation option.”

Students and employees can purchase the UPASS through Tech’s Parking and Transportation Services office. Passes are valid for one calendar month and must be picked up in person.

To enroll, individuals must present a valid BuzzCard and pay the discounted fee. Passes are nontransferable and intended for personal use only.

MARTA has worked closely with Tech administrators to ensure that the distribution process is smooth and accessible. Rowell emphasized that MARTA hopes the program will continue to expand and gain traction across Atlanta campuses, allowing students to access popular destinations such as Atlantic Station, Lenox Square Mall, Little Five Points, Atlanta Botanical Gardens and more.

“The UPASS program is not just about transportation, it’s about supporting students’ academic and personal success by making it easier for them to get where they need to go,” Rowell said.

With Tech’s adoption of the program, students now have a more affordable, environmentally- friendly commuting option at their disposal.