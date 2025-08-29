Georgia Tech Launches New Arts and Technology Degree

The creative landscape at the Institute continues to grow as students seek more outlets for expression within a STEM-centered environment. The newest addition to this effort is the launch of the new Bachelor of Science in Arts, Entertainment and Creative Technologies, which will start in Fall 2026.

The idea for the degree came after President Ángel Cabrera’s Institute Strategic Plan, in which one of the main initiatives was to expand the arts at Tech. Two Institute leaders pioneered its development — Ellen Bassett, the John Portman Chair and Dean of the Georgia Tech College of Design, and Lisa Marks, an Associate Professor in the School of Industrial Design, who saw a gap for more creative classes in the curricular space.

“When I came on board, I came in to look at what the landscape is around the arts at Georgia Tech — what we’re already doing, including, as you know, the incredible number of student groups that we have [and] what student interests were in expanding the arts. We discovered a distinct hunger for more,” Bassett stated in an interview with the Technique. “There’s a quote that we use a lot in our discussion of this: ‘I do arts at Tech despite being at Tech.’ They didn’t feel that the ecosystem, let’s say, was supportive.”

With employers increasingly seeking graduates who can combine technology and creativity, the new degree aims to produce professionals with a dual skills set.

“But I think one of the things that is really special here, and that President Cabrera really recognized, is that it sometimes isn’t just those technical skills that you can say, ‘This skill gives me that job.’ It is the creative thinking around it and integrating the two. And if we really want to produce the most innovative minds, the next leaders, it needs to be both,” Marks said.

Tech is not the only college in the state to tap into students’ creative potential. The University of Georgia and Georgia State University both have established art schools with a range of majors. However, Tech leaders argue that this degree stands apart because of its emphasis on technology and interdisciplinary study.

“This degree is different because it’s not just about film or one kind of artistic discipline, but also immersive media, the science of creativity, music and fine arts. Students could go on to work in film, museums or even develop AI-powered cameras, blending technology with studio culture. It’s a unique combination that draws on the strengths of many Georgia Tech programs,” Marks stated.

The degree’s curriculum will partner with other colleges such as the College of Computing, Ivan Allen College of Liberal Arts and Scheller College of Business. The class requirements are being developed with existing professors in different departments who are involved in artistic practices, as well as new teaching hires.

Examples of classes include Creative Coding and Emerging Technologies. This class will focus on how technology is reflected in the world today and how it is likely to evolve in the future. Another class includes Leaders in Practice and Service, where students will understand the different types of creative careers they could pursue and professionals they could work with. Once students finish their core classes, they will be able to enter studios and capstones where they can graduate with robust projects in various creative fields.

Students will also utilize the upcoming Creative Quarter as a resource to collaborate with peers, develop their skills and contribute to projects in the makerspace. The space will include state-of-the-art studios, film and camera equipment and events with industry partners.

Bassett said, “We’re really hoping to bring artists into the classroom like filmmakers, musicians, digital media creators, painters and sculptors so students can be inspired by active creative practices. This includes visiting artists and artists in residence as part of the broader Arts at Tech initiative, and there’s already strong interest from artists eager to collaborate with our students.”

Students will graduate with a skill set aimed at contributing to cutting-edge technologies in artistic fields. They will have the options to work on emerging technologies, immersive media, fine arts and entrepreneurial ventures.

Lisa stated, “Students graduating from this program will be prepared to innovate and create new opportunities. It’s hard to say exactly how they’re going to impact the state, because they’re going to come up with ideas that we don’t know yet.”

The degree will continue to expand over the next few years and will reflect how industries change.

“Looking at the degree expanding if it goes well, maybe there would be more minors or maybe even a higher-level degree someday. But right now I think we’re looking at it as really student-focused and the students having fulfilling creative careers,” Marks added.

The launch of this Arts, Entertainment and Creative Technologies degree signals a shift in how the Institute envisions the role of creativity in shaping innovation. Laying the groundwork for a new generation redefining the intersections of culture, design and technology, it promises to not only strengthen Tech’s academic landscape but also to expand the possibilities of what its graduates can imagine — and create.