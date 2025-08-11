Shriners Children’s facility opening in Atlanta

On July 2nd, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced the development of a new Shriners Children’s research facility in Science Square, Tech’s hub for groundbreaking research and development across from Tech’s North Avenue Research Area. The hospital will invest over $153 million into this project and create 470 new jobs.

Shriners Children’s is currently one of the largest pediatric centers in the world, with its primary facilities located in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The hospital treats a wide range of conditions, including orthopedic, neuromuscular and burn injuries, among others. The hospital is also dedicated to conducting research and this new facility, the Shriners Children’s Research Institute, will be an opportunity to make more breakthroughs.

The Vice President of Research Programs at Shriners Children’s, Dr. Marc Lalande, tells the governor’s press that the institute will “serve as a multidisciplinary innovation hub to advance the healthcare of children.”

The hospital will seek professionals in different research fields, such as medical devices, data informatics, cell and gene therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence and biologics to contribute to its efforts.

The location and partnership with Tech strengthen Atlanta’s position as a leading city of innovation and commitment to technological and scientific developments. The research institute aims to advance pediatric research and to open its doors within 18 months of this announcement.

Shriners Children’s Hospital opened its first hospital in 1922. During the 1910s United States polio outbreaks, members of the Shriners Fraternity saw that there were children without access to proper care for the virus. The Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana served as the first of many to welcome any child needing care. The non-profit organization now runs 19 hospitals in the United States and many clinics around the world.

The hospital continuously partners with other higher-education institutions to research specific causes. The Genomics Institute was launched in 2017 through a partnership with the University of South Tampa Research Park, focusing on advancing various treatment options through DNA sequencing. The Howard Green Center for Children’s Skin Health & Research at the hospital’s Boston location explores the use of stem cells to treat epidermolysis bullosa, a skin condition that develops mostly in infants and young children.

This new Research Institute, in collaboration with Tech, aims to create new medical devices to help children have more control of their mobility. This initiative will be led by Scott Kozin, M.D., hand surgeon and chief of staff at the hospital’s Philadelphia location, and Frank L Hammond III, Ph.D., researcher at the Adaptation Robotic Manipulation Laboratory at Tech.

This one-of-a-kind collaboration between Shriners Children’s and Tech will bring more insight to and strengthen the use of robotics and technology to improve the quality of life for children. It unites science, innovation and care to realize a more advanced future for medicine and research.