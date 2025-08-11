Mercedes-Benz announces new U.S. HQ in Atlanta

Mercedes-Benz is establishing Atlanta as its North American headquarters. Gov. Brian Kemp announced the news in May and said that the company will be adding 500 jobs to its existing facility, along with developing a new research and development wing, which will be built near the HQ office.

“Georgia continues to lead the way in the future of mobility and technical innovation, attracting world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz that are driving the automotive industry forward,” said Kemp during his announcement. “We’re excited that a job creator that already has close ties to Georgia is doubling down on that choice and growing their presence here in the best state for business and opportunity.”

The facility known as “1MB” currently houses 829 employees. This number will increase with the addition of new hires and the new R&D hub. 1MB will be known as Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) and will be responsible for the distribution, development and marketing of all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States.

Its new R&D hub will also bring engineering and technical talent to Georgia and create opportunities to collaborate with Atlanta’s tech ecosystem.

“Since the strategic decision to relocate Mercedes-Benz USA to Sandy Springs in 2018, we have watched Mercedes-Benz become an integral part of our business community. Their continued growth and community involvement are a prime example of why we recruit industry leaders such as Mercedes-Benz to Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson.

“This expansion and commitment to R&D in the metro Atlanta area will further strengthen the company’s long-term success, and highlights the talent and collaborative partnerships fostered by the University System of Georgia.”

The office, located in Sandy Springs, aims to complete the transition in August 2026 by consolidating all of its North American operations. Local officials are excited about the collaboration and impact this will have on the metro Atlanta community.

“We’re excited to see Mercedes-Benz expanding in Sandy Springs,” said Mayor Rusty Paul, City of Sandy Springs. “Since establishing their headquarters here in 2018, they have been outstanding corporate partners. Their decision to grow in Sandy Springs highlights the success of the city’s recent infrastructure and capital investments, which are now clearly paying dividends. This expansion represents a wonderful opportunity and a significant milestone for our continued development.”

Mercedes-Benz USA will be a part of the Mercedes-Benz Group AG, which includes a total of 175,000 employees worldwide. The company focuses on the development and sales of passenger cars, vans and other vehicle-related services. The corporation is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of high-end passenger cars, and MBUSA will continue to offer drivers a diverse lineup.

The U.S. is an important market for the company with sales of 374,100 vehicles just last year. The company is also responsible for 11,100 direct jobs in the U.S. including corporate roles and customer service roles in dealerships around the country.

“We thank the State of Georgia for its support in deepening Mercedes-Benz’s roots in the Atlanta area as we bring even more talented team members to this world-class city,” said Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America. “This strengthens our position for continued growth and reinforces our established commitment to the U.S. market. Bringing our teams closer together will enable us to be more agile, increase speed to market, and ensure the best customer experience.”