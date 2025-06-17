Department of Corrections to Receive New $400 Million Budget to Improve Prison Facilities

In response to the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) claims, Georgia lawmakers have approved a $434 million budget to improve conditions in the prisons. The budget will allow for 700 new guards and increased salaries for existing staff, which will allow for improved supervision of the state’s 47,000 prisoners.

The Georgia prison system has come under intense scrutiny in recent years after the Department of Justice (DOJ) found that the state’s prisons violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. The 8th amendment prohibits excessive bail, excessive fines, and cruel and unusual punishment.

The DOJ released information about widespread violence and ineffective monitoring of the prisoners’ well-being. The claims target Georgia’s treatment of prisoners as cruel and unusual punishment.

“The advanced recommendations and cash infusion highlighted the sense of urgency shared between both the executive and legislative branches and our need for swift action to address the pervasive problems with the prison system,” Rep. Matt Hatchett, R-Dublin told The Center Square.

The budget was set during this year’s legislative session, where lawmakers agreed that the prison system was operating in a state of emergency. Gov. Brian Kemp requested that a certain amount of the fiscal year budget be given to the Georgia Department of Corrections, which the House and Senate approved.

“This was a priority both for my administration but also the leaders in the Legislature, and I am proud that we worked together to deliver these results,” Kemp told the AJC,

Much of the budget will go to security and infrastructure projects that will include replacing faulty locks, expanding housing units and facility maintenance. Gov. Kemp’s consultants, tasked with assessing the state of prison facilities last year, stated that maintenance issues enabled prisoners to use broken materials to make weapons.

The Department of Corrections is requesting that $50 million of the budget go toward new contraband detection tools. The funding will support technology designed to detect cell phones and drones, which are often used to smuggle drugs and weapons into prisons.

Although many are saying that the new budget is a step in the right direction, lawmakers and locals who have studied the prison system say a lot more work needs to be done.

Monique Monge’s son, Almir Harris, died while in custody at Baldwin State Prison. Harris battled autism, bipolar disorder and type 1 diabetes. He was allegedly denied medication by prison staff and was found hours later in a day room due to overcrowding.

Monge, who is now a vocal advocate for prison rehabilitation, remains skeptical of how effective the budget will be.

Many will be watching the Department of Corrections to see if the budget will help facilitate improvements to Georgia’s prisons or if neglect will continue.