First Ever Interdisciplinary BS/MS Program to Begin Fall 2025

Beginning in Fall 2025, a new B.S. to M.S. pathway program will launch that will allow undergraduate computing and engineering students to pursue a Master of Science in Management. This program marks the first cross-initiative of its kind between the Scheller College of Business, the College of Computing and the College of Engineering.

The BS/MS program began as an accelerated program for students to deepen their expertise in their given undergraduate field and earn a master’s in the same discipline. By allowing up to six credit hours from their bachelor’s degree to count toward the master’s, the program shortens the time and cost of completing a graduate degree. Currently, there are more than 35 BS/MS options available.

Traditionally, BS/MS programs allowed engineering and computing students to achieve a master’s in a field that is related to what they previously studied. This new offer allows students with STEM backgrounds to build essential management and workplace skills while leveraging the technical knowledge developed in their undergraduate studies. It aims to equip students to take on management positions in the technology industry.

There are several admission requirements, including a minimum 3.50 undergraduate GPA, two letters of recommendation and the completion of at least 60 credit hours of undergraduate coursework. The M.S. in Management also requires students to be full-time and on-campus students. The curriculum provides students with in-depth knowledge of areas like finance, strategy, accounting and marketing. The program achieves a STEM designation this spring, but accepts students from both technical and non-technical backgrounds.

The M.S. in Management page states, “The core curriculum of the M.S. Major in Management degree is quantitative in nature. We look for students who can demonstrate quantitative aptitude through past academic performance. Students may customize electives to meet their unique interests and goals, which may or may not be quantitatively focused.”

This BS/MS pathway aligns with Tech’s broader goal to develop professionals with interdisciplinary skills.

Vivek Sarkar, dean of the College of Computing said, “Industry needs managers who are tech-savvy, and computing experts who are business-savvy. Students in this unique B.S. to M.S. program will find interesting and rewarding career opportunities because of those combined skills. This is also part of our college’s new X+Computing strategic interdisciplinary initiative.”

Scheller aims to complement computing and engineering undergraduate students with the necessary skills they need to enter the workforce with not only technical expertise but also people and business skills.

“Scheller is thrilled to establish pathway programs for the M.S. Major in Management with both the College of Engineering and College of Computing,” said Jonathan Clarke, senior associate dean for strategic initiatives at Scheller. “In today’s rapidly evolving landscape, computer science and engineering students need business education to bridge the gap between technical expertise and real-world impact. Understanding business principles gives technical innovations a better chance of succeeding in the marketplace.”