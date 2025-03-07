Norovirus: Not Your Typical Stomach Bug

As the spring semester began, a wave of illness spread around the student body. Some chalked it up to colds, others blamed the flu and a few suspected food poisoning — but as more students reported symptoms of nausea and stomach pain, a new diagnosis emerged: norovirus.

Norovirus is one of the leading causes of acute gastroenteritis (the inflammation of the stomach or intestines) worldwide. Although commonly mistaken as a flu, the norovirus belongs to a family of highly contagious viruses that spread rapidly throughout communities.

The virus causes nausea, stomach cramping, headaches, vomiting and more. Individuals typically notice symptoms 12 to 48 hours after their initial exposure to norovirus and experience them for 1 to 3 days. In some cases, young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems may have continued illness, which can last up to a week or more.

When Kylie Nash, first-year BA, was asked about her experience with the virus, she replied, “It made me feel very bad … I wouldn’t wish the norovirus on anyone.”

For some students, the virus was more than just an inconvenience — it was overwhelming.

“I had another friend who was so ill, but Stamps [Health Services] was closed, so she couldn’t get antibiotics. It was so bad that the police were called to check on her, but they couldn’t really do anything to help either,” Sammy Feil, first-year ARCH, recalled.

And norovirus doesn’t only impact those who catch the illness.

“It facilitated a new source of stress, which infiltrated other aspects of my social and academic life,” said Kate Lindsley, first-year ChBE.

In 2017, a similar outbreak swept through students, with Stamps Health Services reporting 136 patients with symptoms of the illness between Oct. 11 and Oct. 24. The highly contagious virus has a long history of disrupting college campuses, dorms and shared spaces across the country.

Since there are multiple strains, even those who have had it before aren’t necessarily in the clear. While this year’s outbreak may have taken students by surprise, norovirus has always thrived in environments where people live, eat, and study in close quarters — making Tech one of many schools currently feeling its impact across the state.

Other areas of the state are also grappling with the impact of the virus. Polk County, in particular, has been hit hard. In response to an uptick in flu and norovirus cases, Polk School District closed facilities for deep cleaning after reporting that 761 students and 63 staff members were sick.

Globally, norovirus has a tremendous impact, with an estimated 685 million cases annually. The billions of dollars spent to research and treat the virus burden societies economically.

In 2016, the norovirus caused the loss of $4.2 billion in healthcare systems and $60.3 billion in societal costs due to productivity loss. Additionally, norovirus has a greater impact on developing countries with limited healthcare access, making disease management and treatment more challenging. Worldwide, the WHO (World Health Organization) estimates that the norovirus causes over 212,000 deaths per year.

According to CDC tracking, norovirus rates in all areas of the country have reached or surpassed last season’s peak. In large part, this is due to a new strain of the disease, GII.17[P17], which is responsible for more than 7 in 10 outbreaks.

With the rapid spread of sickness and the significant impact on both educational and healthcare systems, it’s important to take preventative measures to curb further outbreaks. While there is currently no specific treatment for the illness, there are some preventative measures that can be taken: Avoid sharing food, drinks, eating utensils, or athletic equipment. Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with warm soap and water. Clean and disinfect potentially contaminated surfaces, and wash laundry thoroughly. If you feel sick, stay home and schedule an appointment with Stamps Health Services after being symptom-free for 24 hours.

To alleviate community health issues and ensure accessibility, SGA partnered with GT Parking and Transportation Service to offer free rides to and from Stamps for students with scheduled medical appointments through Feb. 28. While this initiative has concluded, prioritizing your well-being remains essential — take proactive measures to prevent the spread of illness. By combining these efforts, we can reduce the impact of norovirus and keep our campus healthy and safe.