Georgia 2026 Gubernatorial Race Outlook

As Republican Governor Brian Kemp nears the end of his term limit, the 2026 Georgia gubernatorial election is emerging as one of the most competitive races in recent history. Scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026, this will mark the first open-seat race since 2018, in which both the Democratic and Republican parties have the opportunity to claim Georgia’s governor’s seat absent of an incumbent.

“We’ve seen Republicans dominate statewide elections, yet Democrats have won key federal races,” said Charles Bullock, Chair of Political Science at the University of Georgia. “That tells us Georgia is still more Republican than Democratic, but Democrats can win under the right circumstances.”

Two candidates have already announced their bids: Chris Carr (R), Attorney General of Georgia, and Rev. Olujimi (Olu) Brown (D), founder and former lead pastor of Impact United Methodist Church in East Point.

Carr was the first candidate to announce his campaign in the 2026 gubernatorial race from either party. Going into the race, Carr will look to build on previous state leadership through a platform set on public safety, economic growth and the continuation of Kemp’s current policies.

Alongside him are possible candidates, Burt Jones, Georgia Lieutenant Governor, and Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State, who have each floated potential bids for the GOP primary.

While little is known about each candidate’s potential campaigns, Jones is regarded as a firm ally of President Trump and may look for his endorsement in this race. In contrast, Raffensperger has garnered national attention for his resistance to Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, a stance that could shape the current primary scope.

“In Georgia, being closely associated with Donald Trump is not necessarily an asset,” Bullock stated. “What we’ve seen is that those who have won statewide races have either distanced themselves from Trump or maintained a more traditional conservative stance.”

On the Democratic side, Rev. Olu Brown is the first candidate to launch his bid in this race, although he lacks significant recognition as a political leader, making this his first run for office in Georgia. As a result, speculation continues about who may step up as a major nominee for the Democratic primary.

Several possible candidates for the 2026 race have floated their names, including Stacey Abrams, a former gubernatorial candidate; Keisha Lance Bottoms, the former Mayor of Atlanta; and Lucy McBath, a U.S. representative. In a primarily Republican-dominated election, the Democratic nominee’s chances of competing in next year’s election are uncertain.

“If you look at the statewide constitutional elections and any year since 2010, Republicans have won all of those,” Bullock said. “The Democratic Party in Georgia has made successes and some headway, but it’s still an uphill battle.”

Georgia has been at the center of national politics since former President Joe Biden’s (D) state win in the 2020 presidential election — flipping it for the first time since 1992. Soon after, Raphael Warnock (D) and Jon Ossoff (D) secured victories in the 2021 U.S. Senate races, while Brian Kemp (R) won the 2022 gubernatorial race, quickly cementing Georgia as a battleground state.

Most recently, during the 2024 Presidential election, former President Donald Trump (R) narrowly recaptured Georgia, returning it to a Republican state going into the 2026 gubernatorial race.

Despite this, Bullock holds a contentious opinion regarding Georgia’s voter trajectory.

“Trump didn’t carry Georgia by much in 2024,” Bullock stated. “If the suburban trends that hurt him in 2020 continue, Republicans will need a candidate who can appeal beyond the hardcore MAGA base.”

Beyond party politics, several policy issues, including economic growth, healthcare and election integrity, stand to shape voter decisions in the upcoming election. Under Kemp, Georgia has seen strong job growth, which will likely be a focal point for Republicans in this race.

“Voters tend to reward governors who deliver on economic promises,” Bullock said. “If Georgia’s economy remains strong, Republicans can run on continuity. If inflation rises again or economic conditions worsen, Democrats may have an opening.”

Healthcare access, specifically Medicaid expansion, has been a lasting issue in Georgia. With Medicaid yet to expand out fully, either party may be able to see this as a platform focus.

Finally, election integrity has been a polarizing topic in Georgia’s elections. Given Georgia’s continuously changing election laws, this can continue to be a point of contention going into the 2026 race.

“Election laws mobilize both parties,” Bullock ended. “Republicans see them as ensuring election security, while Democrats argue they suppress minority voters. Either way, it’s an issue that will continue to resonate in Georgia politics.”