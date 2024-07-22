Tech’s LGBTQIA+ Resource Center supports Atlanta’s Pride Month Festivities

Pride month celebrations commenced in Atlanta, this past June, marking 54 years since the first celebrations. The month-long observance started in June of 1970, commemorating the first anniversary of the violent police raid at Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York. The raid resulted in 14 being arrested and several injured, sparking an international movement for the LGBTQIA+ community and allies who called for equal rights and visibility.

The events that occurred at Stonewall Inn serve as a powerful reminder of the progress made and the ongoing struggles faced by the LGBTQIA+ community. It represents the resilience and bravery of those who stood up against oppression, paving the way for future generations to live more openly and authentically.

Since then, communities around the globe have celebrated with vibrant marches, festivals, and dances as a way to honor individual identities and raise awareness for the LGBTQIA+ communities’ right to equal rights.

Georgia joined in on the celebrations with several events, including festivals in Augusta, Smyrna, and Columbus. The festivals included speakers, entertainers, and pageants.

The St. Luke Lutheran Church in Atlanta hosted a “Drag me to Church” night centered around commemorating the Stonewall Riots. The event also saw performances from Atlanta-based drag queens.

The Atlanta Pride Run took place on June 2nd. Through registration, local LGBTQIA+ organizations received funding and resources. Local charities fighting against HIV and AIDS also received aid.

Tech also actively participated in Atlanta’s Pride Month celebrations. Organized by the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center on campus, the festivities commenced with a partnership with the Atlanta Dream WNBA basketball team, who joined the students and faculty for a vibrant Pride-themed night.

The Smithgall building hosted a Pride Month kick-off breakfast, welcoming students and staff to start the month with a sense of community and celebration. The event was well-attended, with participants enjoying a festive atmosphere.

The celebrations extended beyond campus with a special event at Six Flags Over Georgia. The “Ride for Pride” event offered students a chance to take part in a day of excitement and camaraderie.

Along with the happy celebrations, the Resource Center called for a solemn moment of remembrance and held a space on Instagram to honor the victims whose lives were tragically taken on June 12, 2015, at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, FL. The online tribute provided a space for community connection and reflection.

In light of the vibrant Pride Month celebrations, the role of a supportive environment such as the LGBTQIA+ Resource Center becomes particularly significant.

Nilesh Chakraborty, fifth year AE major, works as a student assistant at the resource center. Through the Resource Center, they plan activities that are tailored to meet the needs and interests of the LGBTQIA+ community on campus.

“I work as a programming and logistics student assistant. I basically plan and create events by listening to the community to see what they want,” Chakraborty shared.

Along with offering a community, a place to vent and counselors to talk to, the resource center also helps students with practical services to help them feel like they belong on campus.

“We help students with practical steps like changing their name within the Georgia Tech system, and providing resources for legally changing their name,” Chakraborty explained.

By creating a safe haven on campus, the resource center is able to provide students with a place to go to feel supported.

“Honestly, I barely knew about the Resource Center during my first year of college. I would say, just come hang out. We have free coffee and tea and it’s a great place to make friends and study,” Chakraborty stated. “It’s a very accepting place where you can be yourself without judgment. The Resource Center is there for support and resources, and you don’t have to express yourself in any specific way to be accepted.”

Pride month may have come to an end, but the spirit of Pride continues. Atlanta’s annual Pride Weekend will take place in October, during which Chakraborty will be hosting an annual fashion show through the Resource Center.