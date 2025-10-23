Meet this year’s nominations for Ramblin’ Royalty

Ramblin’ Royalty is an honor awarded to two students each year during homecoming who exemplify the Institute’s values and are exemplary members of the community. Any student has the chance to win; however, only five make it to the finals, where students will vote on who they think should become the next members of the Ramblin’ Royalty. Below is more information on this year’s Ramblin’ Royalty finalists!

Beyonca Mitchell

Beyonca Mitchell, fourth-year ISyE and Denning Technology & Management Program Scholar, was nominated by the Georgia Tech Society of Black Engineers (GTSBE). Currently, she is the VP of communications for the Student Government Association (SGA), the programs chair for the GTSBE and a member of Delta Sigma Theta. Mitchell has enjoyed her time at the Institute, finding the community to be an amazing atmosphere that has given her support and helped her through the challenges that come with the Institute. Mitchell is still figuring out what she wants to do after college, but wants to go to graduate school after working for a company for a few years.

Rohan Datta

Rohan Datta, fourth-year CHEM, was nominated by the Delta Chi fraternity. Outside of Delta Chi, Datta is involved with Electrify GT, a decarbonization consulting club, SGA as chair of the Infrastructure and Sustainability Joint Allocation Committee, Georgia Tech Student Ambassadors, Chemical Engineering Ambassadors, and Scheller Sustainability Ambassadors. Datta has enjoyed staying busy at the Institute and the encouragement of his peers to try different things. One thing Datta really values is the Institute’s challenge, which helped him overcome his fear of failure and pushed him to always try his best. After college, Datta is considering either a master’s in climate economics, policy, or something in the startup space.

Mya Moffitt

Mya Moffitt, fourth-year ENVE, was nominated by the Ramblin’ Reck Club. Moffitt was also a tour guide, a Wreck Camp counselor, and has worked on research projects while on campus. Moffitt’s time at the Institute has been full of passion, both giving and receiving a lot from the people. Moffitt has treasured the little moments, like giving students rides in the Ramblin’ Wreck, making her time on campus one focused on helping others. After college, Moffitt might stay for her master’s and is thinking of joining the Peace Corps.

Nathan Fritchley

Nathan Fritchley, fifth-year CS, was nominated by the Kappa Sigma fraternity, where he served as recruitment chair and president. Fritchley has been a counselor at Wreck Camp and has recently served as their training and development director. He also held positions as the academic affairs committee chair for SGA and the recruitment counselor for GTIFC. Fritchley’s time at the Institute has molded him into the person he is today, teaching him the value of a non-linear path and of being okay with things not going as planned. After college, Fritchley is pursuing jobs in the data science and analytics field.

Lianna Homrich

Lianna Homrich, fourth-year BIOL, was nominated by Emergency Medical Services at Tech where she served as the vice president. Homrich has spent her time with a student philanthropy organization, Miracle at Georgia Tech, a campus ministry, Campus Outreach, MapLab and playing a variety of intramural sports. Thanks to her time at the Institute, Homrich has gained confidence and focus and has found her love for emergency medicine and pediatrics. Homrich has also learned that you don’t have to wait until after college to make a change, and is currently overseeing an EMS at Tech scholarship and creating a flag football team. In the future, Homrich plans to go to medical school and potentially take a gap year.

You can vote for your favorite nominee by Oct. 24 at noon on Engage.