Take a break with a weekend getaway

Tired of studying for exams? Have a free weekend and don’t know what to do? Simply need a change of scenery? North Georgia is ripe with opportunities to get away from the busy life of a Jacket and unwind for a bit. From hiking to camping to even a light amount of gaming, there is something for everyone out here if you know where to look.

Nearby

Center for Puppetry Arts

Don’t have a car but still want to get away from campus? Then look no further than the Center for Puppetry Arts (CfPA), a lovely museum that’s only a short walk off campus.

The CfPA’s museum is separated into two main parts: the Worlds of Puppetry Museum and the special exhibit section.

On the Worlds of Puppetry Museum side, the CfPA offers a large exhibit on the history of puppetry, from early shadow puppets to more modern ones, like those used in shows like “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” However, the real star of the Wolds of Puppetry section is the Jim Henson collection, which has the most extensive collection of Muppets and other Jim Henson creations in the world.

The CfPA will rotate in special exhibits every month, so there is always something new to see at the museum. On a similar note, it also organizes puppet shows for both adults and kids, making the place a wonderful time that’s sure to ignite the imagination in anyone who visits.

Learn more about the Center for Puppetry Arts at: puppet.org/programs/

Hiking

Estelle Mines Trail

Want to go on a bit of an adventure? Then the Estelle Mines Trail in Walker County should not disappoint. At first glance, the trail seems like a boring five-mile hike with very little elevation change and not much to look at besides trees. However, not too far into the hike, its true colors are revealed, and the trail will dip down into a series of small caves.



The caves are the real star of the show at the Estelle Mines Trail. Littered in short sections throughout the hike, each cave offers its own unique, albeit short, trek. Some caves are a bit more of an adventure to get in and out of than others, but all of them offer a nice change of pace from the forests that litter every other trail in the area.

The best part about the caves is that they are all optional. If someone is feeling uncomfortable going through a cave, it can easily be skipped, and the group can continue to the next one. The options give the Estelle Mines Trail a “build your own trail” vibe, offering a great day hike for everyone.

Learn more about the Estelle Mines Trail at: www.alltrails.com/trail/us/georgia/estelle-mine-trail–2

Camping

Lake Conasauga

If time isn’t an issue, going camping with some fellow Jackets can be a great chance to get away from the buzz of college life and make memories that will last a lifetime. While Georgia is rife with places to camp, one stands out among the rest: Lake Conasauga.

Located near Chatsworth, Lake Conasauga is a campground for everyone. With places for fishing, swimming and hiking, Lake Conasauga has everything a Jacket could want from a camping trip.

Lake Conasauga is simply beautiful. The way the sun hits the water in the afternoon, the symphony of rustling leaves conducted by a calm breeze, all of it makes the lakea picture-perfect getaway. Not to mention the incredible view of the stars you can get while up there. Being up and away from any light pollution, Lake Conasauga has one of, if not the best, views of the stars this side of the Chattahoochee.

Learn more about Lake Conasauga at: www.recreation.gov/camping/campgrounds/10218892

Fun

Flashback Games

Arcades are a dying breed nowadays. What was once a place to hang out and bond with friends while playing games side by side has been relegated to glorified gambling by places like Chuck E. Cheese. But one small place in Marietta, Flashback Games, has done its best to keep the spirit of old arcades alive in Georgia.

The biggest draw of Flashback Games is its large selection of arcade machines. From Donkey Kong to Street Fighter and even more obscure games like Time Pilot (my favorite), Flashback has just about any game you could want, all playable on good ‘ol stand-up cabinets. Most machines are even set up to run multiple games at once, so it’s really easy for anyone to find a game they vibe with.

Flashback offers more vintage fun than arcade games. Tucked away in the back of the arcade is a host of retro and modern consoles, including the NES, N64, all the PlayStations and VR. These are a great opportunity for Jackets to play classic multiplayer games like Mario Party together and relax a little.

While Flashback stays close to its arcade roots, it does differ in one drastic way. Instead of paying a quarter per play of a game, you only have to pay a flat fee of $12.99 for access to everything Flashback has to offer for an entire day. This makes Flashback a very fun and affordable place to chill out and relax after a long week at the Institute.

Learn more about Flashback Games at: flashbackgamesarcade.com/marietta/

Whether it’s camping, hiking or gaming, taking some time to get away from the Institute can be a great way to destress at the end of the week. So grab some friends, get out there and have some fun!