SCPC presents annual fall concert before homecoming

Homecoming week started on a high note last Wednesday night as students filled McCamish Pavillion for the fall concert presented by the Student Center Programs Council (SCPC). The student organization invited student opener Them in Uniform as well as Flyana Boss and rapper Coi Leray to perform for the show, hoping to bring students together for an energetic night of music and school spirit.

SCPC, which organizes many of Tech’s major campus events throughout the year, coordinated the logistics for the concert, including artist bookings and stage setup.

“We started planning the concert in May. We decided on artists by sending out a form to the student body gauging interest in genre and specific artists to help give us a vibe of what the campus would want,” said Haley Merritt, third-year PSYC and SCPC Concert Chair.

The annual fall concert is part of the organization’s broader efforts to engage students throughout the year and especially during Homecoming Week.

“I am very excited to see the turnout, and the student spirit overall,” said Brooklyn Waters, first-year BA, SCPC member and emcee of the event.

Opening the event, Them in Uniform, an indie-rock band formed through Tech’s musician network, performed their own songs and covers. Members Eli Scornik, fourth-year ME, Madeline Simpson second-year CM, Read Fernandez, second-year CHBE, and fill-in bassist Brooks Dokes each balance their academics with their shared passion for performing.

“We’re excited just to get up there and see what happens… it’s a good time,” Scornik said.

Before the show, the band shared their excitement to perform “Overheating” and “Blue Room,” songs from their latest album “Saturday Scaries.” Both tracks highlight the group’s range from fast-paced, drum-heavy rhythms to slower, more emotional melodies that connect with their audiences.

Each member showcased their talents while on stage, from Simpson’s powerful vocals to Fernandez’s rhythmic drumming, giving the audience a real glimpse of Tech’s student talent.

“It’s nice to see what Tech students are doing and how creative they are,” said Jayce Mckelvey, second-year CHBE, another emcee of the night’s event.

Following the opener, Flyana Boss brought an infectious energy to McCamish, engaging the audience with their signature sound and stage presence. The dynamic duo, Bobbie LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede gained their fame after going viral on TikTok with their hit “You Wish,” which they played at the event. Their confident performance and playful interactions with the crowd kept the concert lively with students dancing and singing along.

“The openers were really energetic, and it was clear that they were having fun, which is nice,” said Cathryna Manning, third-year ME.

Buzz also joined in on the fun, dancing and hyping up students from the barricade of the pit.

“Buzz being barricade, that was crazy,” said Eunice Pun, third-year BA, who attended the concert.

As anticipation built for the final act of the night, more students filled the pit area for one more performance to close out the concert. After the impressive opening acts, Coi Leray, the concert’s headliner, cancelled minutes before taking the stage for unknown reasons.

“The artist was confirmed by her team to be on site. Unfortunately, she didn’t take the stage and perform. We still are unsure as to why she did not decide to perform,” Merritt said.

The event’s abrupt ending left students upset though many still praised SCPC’s efforts and the exciting performances that came before.

“I’m not shocked, but definitely disappointed,” said Tiffany Obuah, third-year BCHM and concert attendee.

The cancellation marks the second year in a row that SCPC’s headline concert was overshadowed with disappointment. Last year SCPC invited bbno$, who made it on stage to perform, albeit for a disappointingly small crowd lacking in energy.

Events like the Fall Concert have also become a staple of Tech culture, bringing students together through shared experiences that balance the Institute’s rigorous academics.

“When planning events, we really want to foster an environment where our students can build a community and take a break from the typical stressors of academics here at Tech. We want to remind our peers that there is more than just the everyday routine of class, homework and exams, and to take care of themselves and have fun,” Merritt said.

For future improvements, SCPC hopes to find more ways to increase community engagement to draw in larger crowds and say they will continue with the rebrand of the concert as SCPC’s Fall Concert instead of directly linking it to homecoming.

“We did a lot of marketing efforts, but I feel like we could have tried some different ways to get people talking about the concert,” Merritt said.

Even though the night did not end as planned, SCPC’s Fall Concert still brought students together through music, excitement and campus pride.

“I feel like a concert is just a time to let loose and let go of everything. Especially at Georgia Tech with its classes,” Pun said. “If you’re coming alone, you get to meet new people. If you’re coming with your friends, you get to have fun with them.”