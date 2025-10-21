Legacies in Paper: Artists Redefine a Timeless Medium

Nestled within Georgia Tech’s West Campus, the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking invites visitors to see paper in an entirely new light. Their current rotating exhibit, “Legacies in Paper,” highlights artists who push the boundaries of papermaking — combining light, sound and movement to reimagine what paper can be.

The exhibit features works from Nancy Cohen, Sara Garden Armstrong and Helen Hiebert — each have extensive experience in developing paper as an artistic medium. While paper is often viewed as merely the starting point for the creation of art, this exhibit challenges that notion, presenting it as an integral part of the creative process. Through their work, these artists illustrate the way paper can be shaped, layered and manipulated to become the artwork itself, not just the surface beneath it.

When coordinating the show, museum staff worked closely with the artists to create a show that celebrates both process and discovery.

The exhibition brings together decades of work in a way that highlights each artist’s unique approach while maintaining a clear sense of connection across the galleries.

“So often with paper making exhibitions, it ends up being… 50 artists or 25 artists, and you get one piece from each artist. Then, I guess, the general message is, ‘Wow, didn’t know you could do all this with paper.’ But you don’t get that sense of depth. There is a history… With this exhibition, it just makes me smile to know that these women, 20 plus years they’ve been working with the media and they still light up when they talk about the work and what’s possible, and what else they want to test and try,” said Museum Curator Jerushia Graham.

The passion behind this exhibit is palpable, showing a sense of history while detailing the legacies of these artists’ work. Looking past the initial shock of the possibilities of paper as a medium allows viewers to delve into the meaning of the works alongside the media it was created with. The exhibit shows how paper itself can hold emotion, movement and life.

Armstrong described her installation not just as something to be viewed, but as an experience that you walk into. The subtle movement of air layered sounds of ocean waves evoke what she called a sense of change and perception.

Her approach turns paper into something fluid and alive — a continuation of her decades-long exploration of movement, sound, and transformation through material.

“Through this series, I’ve really thought about what change is about,” Armstrong said.

Her work captures that feeling of transformation, asking viewers to pause and become aware of how their own perception shifts as they move through the space. This idea is echoed throughout the showcase.

Each artist approaches the medium differently. Cohen’s pieces combine paper and glass to reflect on water, ecology and the body, while Hiebert’s work explores structure and form inspired by architecture through paper sculptures. Shaping the material into organic, living forms. Armstrong’s installations merge light, sound and air to create immersive environments that evoke transformation and perception. The result is a quiet dialogue across the galleries — one that connects their distinct voices through a shared love of the process of creation.

“Sarah has the projections that happen there, and then Helen has a video here. It kind of pulls you through the space. When you go into Nancy’s space, the shadows that emerge from her sculptural elements are echoed in like the shadow play that happens with Helen,” Graham said. “Some of that is not conscious decisions, but when you get to work in the space and move things around, you get a sense of, oh that feels right with that, it’s a stronger presentation.”

The exhibition itself was years in the making, born from ongoing conversations between Graham and the artists.

“I didn’t curate in the traditional sense, where the curator comes in and says, I want this piece and that piece and this piece,” she said. “I just gave them the space and the direction of how do we talk about your journey, and then met with them virtually for almost two years.”

That extended collaboration allowed the artists to meaningfully shape their installations.

“Nancy made a couple of new pieces specifically for the show, and so did Helen. And so did Sarah,” Graham said. “You can just tell that they found their people like they enjoy talking to one another, they’re very supportive and they’re all so nice. They have maintained a childlike wonder, if you ask me… I love it. It’s a joy to have that, to get to share that experience with them and also see the knowledge sharing.”

The museum regularly hosts workshops and artist talks alongside its exhibitions, encouraging viewers to gain a deeper appreciation for the art.

“I want people to walk away with a greater respect and understanding of hand papermaking as an artistic medium, maybe a little inspiration to try it themselves,” Graham said.

The next workshop, Expanded Landscapes, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 8, in collaboration with Armstrong. These events offer students and community members an engaging way to explore new mediums firsthand.

“I love being in Georgia Tech where you’ve got lots of smart people and thinking in lots of different ways,” Armstrong said on her collaboration with Tech. “I actually ran into someone working with AI and has students that are working with AI, and they’re trying to interpret the Airplayer piece for people who aren’t experienced in it. I thought, ‘How exciting is that?’”

That spirit of curiosity extends across the exhibition, where three different perspectives converge into a shared exploration of what paper can express. At the same time, their works flow together, creating a conversation that feels organic.

With the museum’s unique position integrated within Georgia Tech, the exhibit naturally invites connections across disciplines. That collaborative spirit extends beyond those walking through the exhibits. The bonds between the artists themselves are a cornerstone of the show.

Armstrong discussed the relationships she developed with the other artists while setting up the exhibition, emphasizing that the process was less about collaboration and more about conversation and mutual empathy.

“Legacies in Paper” captures not only the transformation of a material but the evolution of artists in conversation with one another. It’s a rare exhibition that feels alive — one that celebrates curiosity, craftsmanship and the enduring beauty of a medium many take for granted.

“Legacies in Paper” will remain on view through Jan. 30, 2026 at the Robert C. Williams Museum of Papermaking on Tech’s campus. Admission is free and open to the public.