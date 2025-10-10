54-0 shutout against Bulldogs highlights Jackets women’s rugby camaraderie

It was serendipitous: the clouds hugged the Atlanta skyline, the weather proved perfectly crisp and the Jackets rushed the Bulldogs’ defense 7-0 in the first minute of the women’s rugby match on Saturday, Oct. 4 — only a precursor of things to come as the Jackets would achieve a shutout against u[sic]GA Bulldogs 54-0.

The feat comes from a coordination and synchronicity that is incendiary to witness on the field. Line by line, drive by drive, the Jackets commanded both a defense that refused to break while boasting an offense capable of punching through the opposing lines at opportune times.

Earning eight tries against the Bulldogs, Saniya Francis, first-year CMPE, Nola Pickering, fourth-year BIOS, and Morgan Harvey, third-year CE, led the pack with two tries each, while Emily Pethel, second-year AE, also shone with a .875 place kick average. Each point, however, became a demonstration of tenacity as the Jackets played down two players for the majority of the game against the Bulldogs’ stream of substitutes.

“The key component was us trying our hardest and actually [continuing] to push through,” Francis said. “And even though some of them got injured and we were down a few players during the game, I think the important thing was the fact that we showed up and tried to show out so we can actually do great on the game … and we all tried to keep positivity and keep each other’s heads high, no matter what happened throughout the game.”

As the field erupted with the sound of Bulldogs barking, coaches clamoring feedback and Jackets shouting plays, it was clear that this triumph over the Bulldogs was not a singular effort; the Jackets’ efficacy on the field stems from a profound connection to one another.

“Our dynamic is very important, especially knowing what role you have on the field [and] being able to have open ears and listening to everyone talking, because the communication definitely helps throughout the game,” Francis said.

Founded in 2006, the women’s rugby team celebrates the past 20 years, anticipating what is to come. Chloe Weed, fourth-year ENVE and team captain, joined the team four years ago and remarked on the upward trajectory women’s rugby has taken.

“We have seen a lot more girls join, a lot more commitment, feeling like this is a D2 sport, but this is, this is our sport. We want to win. We want to put in the effort.” Weed said. “I just remember joining in the beginning and being like, ‘oh, you know, this could go somewhere.’ Maybe one day I’ll be president, and I can help that. And then here I am. And I definitely see that the effort has paid off.”

Players highlighted the unwavering camaraderie the team has seen grow with each new iteration of rugby players. As rugby is a sport centered on coordination and communication, trust is a component correlated with success on the field — the deeper the bonds, the deeper the drive.

“I have always just seen it as a singular, massive friendship group, like a unit. We’ve always had [so much] openness and empathy and love and acceptance, immediately for everyone joining the team,” Pickering said. “It’s so weird starting every semester because you meet these people the first day, and then you feel like you’ve always known them, going forward from that, … I’ve never seen it anywhere else: the capacity that would be players having to bring people into their fold and make you feel immediately like you belong. It’s just such an incredible source of support.”

Many members of the team joined with little to no knowledge of rugby, but the athletes further bonded over their shared experience of learning about the sport and improving their game. Since the club welcomes members of all skill levels and adopts a learn-as-you-go mentality, this win was just the first or second game for many players.

“I think that rugby is one of the most beginner-friendly sports you can play. We teach you from the ground up,” Weed said. We want people to join and be able to play and get play time. And we don’t pit players on the same team against each other. We want everyone to have a position and feel like they can get field time and time to develop that skill.”

From this rousing success against the Bulldogs, the Jackets have high aspirations for even beyond this season — they hope to continue increasing their numbers and eventually reach D1. You can support the women’s rugby team by attending games and heralding their monumental successes, or even consider joining the team. Students can get updates about the team on Instagram @gtwrfc.

“I’m very happy with every single one of our players,” Weed said. “I hope that everyone feels confident to keep playing and grow the next [generation] and our next officers can step up and do the same for this club … I hope that in the future, I see that it’s 30, 40 people on their team and just big practices and lots of girls coming out to games. That’s what I hope to see in the future. And I’m very proud of where it is. And I can’t wait to see what comes next.”