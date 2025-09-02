Explore freshman year by finding your FLO

As a first-year student on campus, it can be difficult to find a place where it feels like you belong. There is an endless list of student organizations on campus, and it can be hard for many first-years to know when to start, but there are several organizations on campus that can help first-year students integrate into campus and college life.

The First-Year Leadership Organizations (FLOs) are comprised of eight separate programs that target a range of interests and learning styles for all types of students. A comprehensive list with their corresponding curriculum details can be found at: studentengagement.gatech.edu/get-involved/first-year-leadership-orgs. While their activities may differ, all FLOs aim to enhance first-years’ leadership experience on campus through events, friendship and service.

First-Year Texperience (FYT) is the newest of the group, with its inaugural cohort in Fall 2024. The Technique spoke to Kristine Hanniford, Program Support Coordinator for the Center for Student Engagement and FYT’s faculty advisor.

“Our mission is to help students get involved in things outside of the classroom. As a unit, we were looking for a way to get students involved on campus and in the Atlanta area, because that’s where we all live. [Providing] a place for students who have busier schedules here at Georgia Tech to come and unwind and get to see the campus community and see some of Atlanta as well is our mindset behind it. [We want it] to be a place where they can come and just unwind and relax and have a little bit of fun,” Hanniford said.

FYT is unique in that the year’s calendar is created after the first cohort meeting in the fall. Students in each cohort have the opportunity to provide input and tailor the types of activities that they want for a much more personalized experience, as there is no set schedule year after year.

“Our year this year will probably be completely different from what we did last year. So I think that a very cool portion of it is [being] very student-centered, very student-run. And I do a lot of the heavy lifting, so they can come and just kind of enjoy themselves while also learning about leadership development and opportunities, of course, but it’s supposed to be very fun and relaxing for them to do things they wouldn’t get to do otherwise,” Hanniford said.

FYT centers around a threefold connection: cohort, campus and the city of Atlanta. Hanniford explains that all and any interests that fall within that realm are possibilities for new experiences and events.

She recounts some favorite memories from last year’s group, including a behind-the-scenes private tour of the historic Fox Theater and a cake decorating class from GT Bakery at Willage.

“It’s a really cool way for first year students not only to just get connected with other people, but to experience cool things in the city that they might not have been able to experience otherwise at no cost,” Hanniford said.

Beyond social outings, the customized schedule allows for students to focus on opportunities that help them grow professionally such as leadership and management experience.

“We also planned our own event, so we had like a big Valentine’s event that my students completely planned themselves, and we had about one hundred participants come to that too. So just seeing them shine and seeing their ideas come to life has been really, really rewarding. And that’s where I feel the most success is when my students are successful,” Hanniford said.

Overall, the FLO programs are a special way for first-years to find their place, gain exposure and importantly, create lasting connections with other students who share similar interests on Tech’s campus. Hanniford emphasizes the importance of socializing to mental and physical health.

“We have actually found a lot of empirical research showing that loneliness is running rampant on college campuses and that building connections and fostering community can actually decrease levels of loneliness and can decrease levels of depression and increase happiness overall,” Hanniford said. “Creating a community of students where they will have the resources that they learn about from our campus partners, from the adventures we go on together, they will have those forever. Once you’re kind of done with your year as an active member, it’s not like you just fall off the face of the earth. These people are lifelong friends now.”

FLO applications are still live for those who are interested. Each student may only join one FLO, although applications are unlimited. Apply through the join link here: studentengagement.gatech.edu/get-involved/first-year-leadership-orgs or directly through their Engage page online.