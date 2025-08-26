Freshman class abuzz at 2025 New Student Convocation

In the sweltering 90-degree heat, a mass of vibrant-eyed students descended upon McCamish Pavilion, buzzing with an infectious excitement.

Welcome, Class of 2029, an unconquerable (for now) force enmeshing the fabric of the upcoming semester and with them the time-honored traditions that apply to first-year students. One in particular could explain the swarm of fresh Jackets this particular night: August 17 was the 2025 New Student Convocation.

As the evening opened, one thing in particular stood out among the new cohort of students — this class is the largest and most diverse in Tech history, made abundantly clear by the rows of filled bleachers and deluge of voices flooding the auditorium. With an acceptance rate of around 16.5%, a 12% increase in applications and an enrollment of over 4,000 students, each new Tech student fought for the right to be in these seats — among their many rewards is the hour-long procession welcoming students to Tech and introducing them to its many traditions.

Before the program began, alumni, students and faculty showcased the many facets of a Tech education, rallying support for sports, clubs and music excelling at the Institute. Brent Key, head football coach, Michelle Collier, head volleyball coach, and Damon Stoudamire, head basketball coach, spearheaded the evening, encouraging freshmen to become invested in Tech athletics and generally hyping up the crowd.

Next Qurbani, one of Tech’s all-male Bollywood fusion dance teams, astonished the audience with segments from their competitive dance set, featuring a fantastic blend of coordination and poise, all while barefoot. Finally, after a rendition of “Fantasia on Georgia Tech Themes” by the band, convocation could begin.

Kyleigh Quillian , second-year ENVE, delivered the first of the student speeches, comparing the sparkling geode to the freshman experience. Inside lied wisdom learned from her recently concluded first year at the Institute. Tasniah Noor , first-year ENVE, particularly resonated with Quillian’s words to the audience, captivated first by their shared major, but it led to a much deeper conclusion about her own upcoming freshman experience.

“I really liked her speech about just being okay with things not being easy at first or being ready to just walk away with something great, despite all the pressure,” Noor said. “She had really good symbolism with geodes, and I think that was the one that moved me the most.”

Next to the stage was Interim Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Karie Davis-Nozemack, detailing the nature of Tech and calling freshmen to broaden their horizons by immersing themselves in the opportunities present at the Institute.

“It’s not just about the [content at Tech]; it’s about the experience,” Davis-Nozemack said. “Meet everyone you can here … say yes to opportunities, try new things, ask questions about everyone and everything, be curious [and] challenge assumptions. You may not know where the experience takes you, but you’ll be better for it.”

Last of the student speeches, Undergraduate Student Body President Sultan Ziyad , fourth-year CE, took freshmen on a flight through their freshmen year, giving his three tips both for flying a plane and safely navigating the first-year experience — his three main takeaways: prioritize the takeoff, test the wings and turbulence is inevitable.

Succinct but snappy, President Cabrera closed the evening with his coveted 10 secrets for success at Tech, a highlight of the night as each aphorism was followed by rounds of applause and laughter. Suggestions ranging from getting sleep, exercise and even getting a B or C left freshmen with some grounding, but necessary final advice for the night.

Finally, RAT Parents Chris Fitzpatrick , MS EE, and Madison Smith , third-year ME, guided freshmen through the making of the RAT caps, another tradition aimed to enhance the freshman year experience. Audrey Oppong , first-year NEUR, expressed fond sentiments towards this staple of first-year tradition.

“I’m someone who loves tradition and just things that remind me of experiences,” Oppong said. ”I’m glad that it’s not just something we did at convocation, but it’s also something that we kind of have to keep doing with the games, and it’s going to be a nice memory to look back on.”

With a snide remark about George P. Burdell being unable to attend and the fight song to finish, the 2025 New Student Convocation came to a close. As the torrent of first-year students made their way back to their dorms, the air was electric with excitement for the coming days, laughter from budding friendships and hopes for a bright future. First-years, the Technique invites you to cherish and make the most of this year: your freshman year only comes once.