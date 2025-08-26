First-year students arrive on campus

Campus staff and volunteers shuffled black bins through doorways, and parents attempted to unload precisely packed cars without toppling their contents as first-year students looked around at the campus they would be calling home for the next several years of their lives.

Aug. 9 and 10 were move-in days for all new students at the Institute, including transfer students and new graduate students. According to Tech Student Engagement and Wellbeing, over 3,000 new students were expected to move in during this period.

Each day, move-in appointments started at 8 a.m. and students who traveled by car with their families and belongings lined up down Tech Parkway to check in at a centralized location at the CRC Parking Deck. Staff and volunteers gave students a packet with everything they needed to get settled into their new home.

During move-in, scenes of cars with open trunks, people struggling to carry heavy boxes, staff directing individuals to their rooms and resident assistants addressing lock malfunctions were common on both East and West Campus. The constant movement, uncertainty and confusion make move-in a stressful experience for all who are involved, and none feel the emotion of the day more than the students who are entering the next phase of their lives.

Throughout the day, the Technique spoke with new students about their first on-campus experience, what they are looking forward to achieving at Tech and what they might be worried about.

“I’m a little nervous. We’re from Virginia, so we’re traveling pretty far, but otherwise, I’m very excited,” said Rohit Sangishetty, first-year CS, who was standing with his family outside of Brown Residence Hall. “My roommate just got here too, and he’s my close friend, so I’m going to have a good time with him. I’m excited to meet new people and get involved on campus, but it’s a little bittersweet moving very far.”

For many new students, it will be their first experience living without their parents or siblings in the same household, which can be an exciting moment of opportunity and independence, but also a difficult transition for close families.

“My parents, my brother and I have a very tight and strong connection, and I’ve never really lived more than two days away from them. I feel like I’m going to feel a little homesick,” said Murari Kothagundla, first-year BIOL, who was moving into Eighth Street Apartments from his home in Covington, Ga. Kothagundla’s brother, Soneesh, was also helping him move.

“It will feel like a part of the family is missing without him,” Soneesh said, but Murari said that he plans to visit his family and invite his family to visit him occasionally.

Many students brought decor with them from their old rooms at home, while others traveled light, either by necessity, having flown in from out of state, or not having a clear picture of how they wanted their room to look when it was finalized. Julia Bohl, first-year ISyE, was almost done unpacking her clear travel bins when the Technique spoke to her in Smith Residence Hall.

“I need to figure out my decor, but I love the holes on the wall. That’s my favorite part so far,” Bohl said sarcastically, as she pointed out two large spots in her wall where the paint was chipping. “I want it to look not quite like a Pinterest dorm, but almost there.”

Elise Cowles, first-year AE, also had minimal decorations but hoped to make an improvement compared to her room at home.

“I have very minimal decorations at the moment. I just want it to be neat, compared to my room at home, which is not very neat.” Cowles continued to explain what she expected to be the most challenging parts about her time at the Institute. “I know the classes are gonna be hard, but I feel like, honestly, some social aspects will be harder. I want to make clear friends, but I think it will be hard.”

Cowles was not the only freshman full of nervous excitement on their first day living on campus. Dilan Mehta, first-year AE, spoke to the Technique while waiting for a resident assistant to help him get into his room after his buzzcard malfunctioned.

“I think just going to a new place, not knowing anyone, I feel like is the thing I’m the most nervous about,” Mehta said.

Sangishetty said he had heard the rumors about course load rigor before he arrived at Tech.

“People talk about hell week and a lot of studying. I know the school is very rigorous, so I had my work cut out for me, but I know there’s also a very forgiving and well-connected student body here,” Sangishetty said.

Despite the stress of move-in day, the nerves of moving away, room decoration plans and general anxieties of entering a new phase of life, almost everyone the Technique spoke to said they were excited to enter the Tech community for one reason: the relationships, community and family that they will create during their time at the Institute.

“I’m most excited about the relationships that I’m gonna build with new people,” said Chandler Shurtz, first-year ISyE, who was unpacking decor with his parents in Smith Residence Hall. “Hopefully, I’ll have some of the best friends of my life.”