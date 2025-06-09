Remembering Members of the Yellow Jacket Community

Family and friends of the Tech community came together for When the Whistle Blows on April 9. The ceremony was held in the Bill Moore Student Success Center to honor the memories of Tech community members who passed away in 2024.

As a significant chapter in people’s lives, Tech has become a place to call home for many. Known for being academically rigorous and pioneering research, the community extends far beyond the classroom. Connections, from late-night dorm hangouts to Greek life to spontaneous adventures with strangers, define college. Each day is an opportunity to make an impact.

The evening began with a reception where loved ones talked and laughed over light refreshments. Bagpipes played as loved ones followed the Ramblin’ Wreck into the ceremony space, creating a solemn, surreal procession. Community member Caleb Buchanan, fourth-year BA, a part of the Ramblin’ Royalty, addressed the audience about remembering each person for their unique gifts. No two personalities, no two smiles, no two minds are the same.

When a life ends, it sends a ripple effect through the community. Whether it’s a loved one, a friend of a friend, or someone just seen around, each person leaves a lasting impression. Harrison Baro, fourth-year EAS, a member of the Ramblin’ Royalty, quoted writer Audre Lorde,

“Pain is important: how we evade it, how we succumb to it, how we deal with it, how we transcend it.”

In the 23rd year of the event, nine students and 11 faculty and staff were honored. A community member paid tribute for each name read by lighting a candle. The flames, gently flickering in the dim light, signify a path forward — one filled with love, acceptance and community.

Students hail from all 50 states and about 149 countries to create a second home on campus. Daring to shape the future, everyone has a place — a space to create and experience. It’s impossible to know when things will change. This ceremony serves as a reminder to appreciate the present and current relationships.

As many know, Tech’s oldest running tradition involves a whistle. The storied steam whistle has rung during class changes since the Institution’s origin, but an exception was made to honor the lives of those who passed.

“The only other times it rings are for occasional touchdowns, [exceptional] achievements, and for this [event],” said Tech’s President, Ángel Cabrera, one of the speakers at the event.

The whistle serves as a reminder to see people as they are, be in the moment, and live loudly. The whistle blows once for each life and one additional time in remembrance of alumni. When the whistle blows, it echoes through the community.