12 Hours at the Georgia Renaissance Festival

For two months out of the year, Fairburn, Ga. becomes the fictional town of Newcastle, the site of the Georgia Renaissance Festival. Much like an actual 16th-century village, there is no cell service, and transportation options in the village are limited to foot and steed. In Newcastle, it is unclear whose accents are legitimate and whose are the product of lifelong passion for an unplaceable period in time where there are fairies, dragons, copious imbibements and the occasional wench.

Concluding its 40th season on June 1st, the Georgia Renaissance Festival offers a fairytale like no other.

Recommendations

Performers

The joust is the highlight of the festival day: enjoy drama and combat on steeds, where one honorable knight will take the crown

The Barely Balanced acrobats put on a gravity-defying performance that is sure to delight guests of all ages.

The Puppies of Penzance showcases the incredible talents of several hounds who have given up their lives of crime on the high seas to entertain.

Celtic Mayhem offers melodies with Irish flair for all those who are willing to listen.

Old Soul Silk Road shall fill your ears with lovely ballads and odes, but be warned that their siren songs are not suitable for guests of all ages.

Food and Drink

Turkey legs are classic Renaissance Faire sustenance and a great source of protein.

Mead is the beverage of choice for many fair sires and ladies. The Georgia Renaissance Festival offers libations from Monk’s Meadery . Pace yourself, the line for the privies is long, winding and full of potty-training toddlers and dipsomaniacs.

For those with a sweet tooth, the fried cheesecake is a treat that can only be found within the gated kingdom of Newcastle (or maybe a midwestern state fair). It is gooey, sweet and topped with fresh strawberries and whipped cream. One order comes with two pieces, so share it with your most worthy confidant.

Mac & Cheese is available in various forms, including on a stick and in a bread bowl. Load it up with extra cheese and bacon for the most delicious, savory bite.

For a more carnivorous option, the King’s Weinie is a royally large hot dog best served with mustard (it is suitable for sharing!). Long live the King! (and his Weinie)

Shopping

Vendors will hover the footpaths of Newcastle and ask to taint your wrist with their latest perfumes. Purchase a frankincense roll-on fragrance and enjoy the scent of Newcastle wherever your journey takes you.

Though the Renaissance may be known for ethanol-rich beverages, many storefronts carry artisanal teas. Wind down with loose-leaf lavender tea of yesteryear for months after the gates close on your visit.

For those whose wardrobe lacks old-timey flair, vendors of wares are willing to help solve this problem. Handcrafted leather goods, corsetry and frocks are available throughout the land.

Handcrafted jewelry is available for every taste, ranging from flower crowns to custom glass pendants.

Itinerary

Before the festival day: Make or procure a costume Although technically not a requirement, the King reserves the right to bar entry due to dress (or lack thereof). For the most immersive experience, consider a frock or tunic. Do not tie your corset too tightly, as you need to leave room for the food and beverages you will indulge in throughout the festival day. Comfortable shoes from the modern era are highly encouraged, or else you are liable to acquire blisters. Although a medical tent is on site, it specializes in balancing humors and bloodletting (kidding, but seriously, wear sneakers).

8 a.m.: Prepare to time travel to lands of yore. Screenshot your tickets ( Newcastle is outside the range of modern cell service). Pack sunscreen, bug spray, water and cash (many vendors will scoff if you try to convince them your colorful plastic card is valid form or currency).

9 a.m.: Depart for your journey. If you are on Tech’s campus, it is recommended to leave early to account for the traffic that can accumulate as guests’ steeds and automobiles create a large queue at the faire entrance. Given the unpredictability of the Atlanta highways, it is possible you will get waylaid on your voyage. Gates open at 10:30, and the King encourages early arrivals to make the most of the festival day he has prepared.

10:30 a.m.: Gates open The royal family invites the plebians into their fine kingdom after much fanfare, including speeches. Have your tickets ready, and prepare for the King to heckle passersby. Be sure to acquire a map of the grounds and a schedule of events upon entry.

10:31 a.m.: Visit local vendors for refreshments. Traditional mealtimes do not exist in Newcastle; get a funnel cake or a turkey leg before the lines get too long. It is five o’clock everywhere, except on Sundays before half past noon, during which time alcohol sales are prohibited. If you plan to be the village drunkard, consider attending on Saturday to imbibe for the entire day.

11: a.m.: Be entertained Consult the festival schedule for the day to identify the entertainers you wish to support, and make your way to their stages. Be prepared for audience participation and to tip the best performers (modern denominations are preferred to historically accurate amounts).

12 p.m.: Visit the Joust The must-see event of the day is the joust. Watch knights and dames fight for their honor on horseback, no one knows how it will end!

2 p.m.: Snack Time A day of walking around Newcastle will surely work up an appetite, so be sure to make another visit to the food vendors around the village. Explore the culinary world of yore and indulge in fried cheesecake or a mac & cheese bread bowl!

4 p.m.: Become a patron of the arts Many bards and troubadours reside within Newcastle, offering musical stylings for all tastes. For the little laddies and lassies, artists performing on the outdoor stages are perfect to lend your listening ear to. For those in search of the shadier citizens, the artistic stylings available at the pubs around town shall be offering that which you desire.

6 p.m.: The Gates Close on Newcastle Your festival day has concluded. Be sure to curtsey or bow to the king and queen on your way out, lest they disallow your attendance at the next festival!

