Muslim students give back during Ramadan

Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, marks the period Muslims believe the Quran was first revealed to Prophet Muhammad. Representing a time of sacrifice, spiritual reflection and self-discipline, Muslims dedicate this sacred month as a time for self-improvement and deepening their connection with God.

During this time, over two billion Muslims around the world come together for a month-long fasting period where they seek to abstain from any food or water from sunrise to sunset.

Traditionally, Muslims begin their fast with an early breakfast called suhoor and a morning prayer (fajr) before breaking their fast with an evening dinner known as iftar, followed by nightly prayers (maghrib and isha). Additionally, Muslims may participate in an additional voluntary prayer called Taraweeh, where recitations of one of the 30 sections of the Quran are done until completion.

To conclude this holy month, Muslims will participate in a celebration known as Eid al-Fitr. Generally seen as a day-long event, families and communities come together during Eid to spend time with relatives or close friends, prepare intricate meals, visit local mosques, and give children small notes of money or gifts.

With Ramadan set from March 1 to March 30 in the 2025 calendar year, Muslim students around the Institute have been observing this holy month throughout campus.

Tech’s Muslim Student Association (MSA) has worked to foster a supportive environment for Muslim students during Ramadan. By hosting weekly suhoors, iftars and taraweehs throughout the month, students can gather each day to participate in campus-hosted events related to fasting, prayer and festive activities as a community.

“This month is really about building a closer connection to God,” said Renee Alnoubani, fourth-year CE and MSA President. “Fasting teaches us discipline and gratitude. It’s about recentering ourselves, focusing on our faith, and improving who we are as people.”

This structured environment is especially important for students balancing religious practices with heavy academic workloads. Due to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is observed 10-11 days earlier each year. As a result, Ramadan falls earlier this semester than it has in years past, leading to overlap with midterms, projects, and the lead-up to final exams.

“On one hand, we get spring break, which gives us a chance to rest and worship without academic pressure,” said Hamza Zahid, third-year CS and MSA treasurer. “But it also means managing early mornings for suhoor, late nights for prayers, and full academic workloads in between. It’s exhausting, but also deeply fulfilling.”

Beyond prayer and fasting, Ramadan also places a large emphasis on charity and service. In this, individuals are invited to donate their time or money (sadaqah) to help give back and support important causes represented throughout the month.

“It’s a beautiful way to bring people together and raise awareness,” Alnoubani said. “Ramadan teaches us to take responsibility for our global community, especially during times of crisis.”

This year, MSA has initiated a fundraiser in support of the ongoing humanitarian crises in Palestine and Sudan. Working off the generosity facilitated throughout Ramadan, close to $10,000 has been raised for related causes.

“In previous years, we’ve raised thousands of dollars to build wells in different parts of the world,” Zahid said, “This year, we’re focusing on relief efforts for Palestine and Sudan.”

Additionally, MSA has chosen to host more nuanced events such as “Fast-a-Thons,” where they invite non-muslims to participate in fasting for one day. Aiming to bring Tech students together, the event offers a charitable incentive of one donated meal for every participant in the event.

“For every non-Muslim who fasts with us, we donate a meal to someone in need,” Alnounbani explained. “It’s a great way for people to learn about Ramadan and also contribute to a charitable cause.”

As Ramadan comes down to its final days, Alnoubani emphasizes the importance of Ramadan and its implications for Tech’s broader campus.

“I hope our actions during this month make everyone at Georgia Tech look forward to Ramadan each year,” Alnounbani ended. “It’s an open invitation to anyone, regardless of faith, to explore what it means to slow down, reflect, and grow.”