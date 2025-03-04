Tips and Tricks: How to Dress Your Best

Dressing well shouldn’t take a backseat to studying and homework. Creating your own personal style is a stress-relieving and fun way to express yourself. With a few additions and adjustments, looking your best won’t have to take time away from your busy schedule.

Layer

Layering is a great way to get more out of what you already own. Layering two plain-colored items like a white t-shirt under a black tank top adds dimension to simple pieces. For colder weather, putting a turtleneck under a crewneck can keep you warm while retaining a stylish look. With a plain fitted long-sleeve, short-sleeve and tank top, it may seem like there are only three choices. Layering bumps that number up to six.

Use Pinterest

If you’re looking to start from scratch or make the most of what you own, Pinterest is great for finding inspiration. The more you interact with Pinterest, the better its algorithm understands your preferences and style choices.

On Pinterest, create a board for your style. Scroll on your feed and save all the pictures of the outfits and clothing items you enjoy. Don’t aim for perfection or correlation — just save it. If you see something you want to see more of, click the pin and scroll below to see similar pins that branch into new ideas. After saving about 50 pins, look through your board and organize them by similarities like color palette or style to help organize your thoughts.

Thrift & Invest

While shopping for new items, remember what you like the most — not what’s trending. First, search in a thrift store. Most items found while thrifting are uncommon and cheap, making it easy to be unique on a budget. Stores like Goodwill price items based on characteristics like sleeve length and thickness, making originally expensive pieces much cheaper. Purchasing items from thrift stores is also a great way to test out styles without feeling married to them.

Thrifting is possible from your dorm, too. ThredUp is an online thrift store that allows users to filter for specific items, brands and sizes. Green Goodbyes, a free thrift store on the second floor of the Tech Square Barnes and Noble, offers unique secondhand pieces to students — no transportation or money needed.

Color, Texture & Patterns

If an outfit is too basic, swapping a piece out for one that is brightly colored, an interesting fabric, or a fun pattern always adds interest. Texture isn’t always sequins or feathers — it can be found in wearable knit sweaters, thick corduroy and breathable silk tops. The key is to have fun and feel comfortable. Playing with materials and clashing patterns isn’t against any rules if it makes you feel confident.

Accessorize

Accessories can transform an outfit with minimal effort. Layered necklaces and chunky bracelets always enhance and rarely overwhelm. They become more special and unique if they are gifted or handmade. When first buying jewelry, stick to a metal that you enjoy wearing. Through time, your outfits may call for a different finish, making it easy to branch out into new styles. Remember, jewelry is never gendered — anyone can wear it.

Also, a good reminder is that belts don’t need to serve a functional purpose and are a great way to create balance in an outfit. With a unique buckle or pop of color, a belt can also act as the focal point of an outfit. Other accessories that can elevate an outfit might be a vintage bag, sunglasses and intriguing shoes.

In a pinch

When exam weeks are too stressful, and there isn’t enough time to think about style, create a go-to formula. Find a combination that works for you — whether it’s an oversized T-shirt and wide-leg jeans or a fitted tank top and flares, collect versions of your favorite items that all pair well together. Stick to a color scheme that is versatile to avoid overconsumption but also one that you feel confident in.