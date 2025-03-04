From birth to Tech: Student finds unexpected connection in class

When Hudson Higgins, fourth-year ME, walked into his History of the South Before 1864 class, he was expecting to learn history about America, the founding of this country and the Civil War. Higgins certainly did not expect to learn about his own history and the beginning of his life.

Dr. Bob Hirsch, a retired physician, walked into History of the South Before 1864 as a participant in the 62 or Older Program. After a forty-year-long career in obstetrics, Hirsch decided to retire during the COVID-19 pandemic. Though retired, Hirsch is far from bored. To keep busy and to better himself, Hirsch decided to take classes at the Institute, keeping his mind sharp and expanding his knowledge.

Hirsch knew he would stand out when he walked into the class. However, despite looking more like a professor than a student, he has a history of making friends easily in the classes he chooses to take.

When group work was assigned in the class, Hirsch joined Higgins and his friends. The group began with simple introductions: name, major and hometown.

“I asked each one where they were from, and Hudson said John’s Creek. And, I said, well, who delivered you?” Hirsch said.

The question took Higgins aback as it would many other young people. Higgins did not immediately know the answer, just as many readers would not, so he called his mother. Higgins’s mother was intrigued by the question, not fully understanding her son’s sudden interest in his birth, but entertained it nonetheless.

“She remembered his name, Dr. Hirsch, right off the bat. She had been going to see him since she was back in school,” Higgins said.

With that confirmation, everything came full circle. Dr. Hirsch delivered Higgins in the hospital, and he was the first person to hold him.

“My mother was freaked out. And then I think I told every single person I ran into that day I was in the same class as the doctor who delivered me,” Higgins said.

Hirsch was also surprised. Despite delivering thousands of babies during his career, it is still rare for him to encounter one in public. Despite the rarity, Higgins is not the only Tech student Hirsch believes he delivered in the hospital.

“I’m sure there’s a few students here that I delivered. I have no idea how many,” Hirsch said.

When Hirsch decided to pursue medicine, he never thought he would have such a personal relationship with any patient.

“I didn’t think about it when I saw a patient or through practice at all. I still see some people that I’ve delivered that are now in their teens and 20s and 30s, and occasionally I’ll be in a restaurant or in a grocery store, and somebody will come up to me and say, ‘My mom says, I have to come say hello to you, because you delivered me,’” Hirsch said.

Higgins did not know how to feel when he found out he had such a deep personal connection to his classmate.

“I don’t know, I still just see it as kind of surreal. It’s a wild connection to have. I guess not many people can say that they know the doctor that delivered them on a first name basis,” Higgins said.

Higgins’s feelings are understandable. Who expects to meet someone so vital to their life in History of the South Before 1864? Without the class, the pair strongly doubts they would have ever met, making the connection even more special.

“I think that’s probably unlikely. I mean, he could be my grandson,” Hirsch said.

In another universe, Higgins and Hirsch never met after his birth. If Higgins had not gone to Tech, if either had not decided to take History of the South, or even if they were placed in different groups, this incredible coincidence would have never happened, and there might be more students on campus for which this is their reality. If you were born in Johns Creek, it might be worth asking your mother the name of the doctor who delivered you. You could be a Hirsch baby too.