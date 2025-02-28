College is an opportunity to grow as an individual and prepare for the future, but that journey can look extremely different for an individual with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Tech is one of only eight universities in the state that offers an inclusive post-secondary education for people with these challenges in the form of the EXCEL Program.

The EXCEL Program at Tech is a four-year college program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Full-time staff are dedicated to teaching career courses such as resume building, networking, how to find a job and how to maintain employment. Through opportunities in mentorship, career discovery and social fluency, the EXCEL Program provides a foundation for students with special needs to succeed both on and off campus.

“We wanted them to be the ones that are that driving force, and talking with their coaches, their mentors, their advisors so that they’re promoting their own interest and saying what they want out of the program,” said EXCEL Assistant Director Nathan Heald during an interview in 2023 with the Georgia ADD Council.

Claire Hummel, third-year EXCEL, attributes her success as an EXCEL student to building healthy habits and having a consistent daily routine. She starts leisurely waking up, checking her phone, making breakfast and catching up on chores if she has time.

“All my classes are in the afternoon so I have time to relax and chill and do my morning routine but still have time to do my schoolwork,” Hummel said.

Claire is a student in an EXCEL-specific course called Career Seminar and is also enrolled in two inclusive classes where she learns alongside the general student body at Tech. She is taking two psychology courses this semester, Personality Theory and Organizational Psychology.

“They are very interesting. I love psychology classes, and that’s what I want to do when I graduate. I am a really big advocate for mental health because I also suffer from somewhat of a mental health condition, so I just want to help others,” Hummel said.

Career Seminar develops skills like on-the-job communication, workplace etiquette and real-time conflict resolution. Hummel has had the opportunity to learn about work-based learning through important lessons from the Career Seminar class and integrating her love for helping in the mental health space. Hummel uses these skills at her paid internship with The Howard School, a school that supports K-8 students with intellectual disabilities. She works in the aftercare program, where she helps supervise and engage with students after school until they are picked up.

“I love the kids! They are super sweet and smart; I have a couple favorites, I’m not gonna lie,” she said.

Teddy Oldham, third-year EXCEL, has taken a part-time job with Coca-Cola as an intern at the World of Coke Museum. His work is more organization and logistics-oriented, where he manages storage and ensures that merchandise is properly stocked.

When asked why World of Coke, Oldham said, “It is easy to get to and flexible for my schedule. It is also a name brand that would make my resume look really good.”

Applying for this position allows him to use the skills he learned through the career-building classes that EXCEL offers. Opportunities like mock interviews and resume workshops helped Oldham refine his job application skills. In addition, guidance from his advisor, Nathan Heald, helped make this opportunity come true.

“He trusted me to take the responsibility of the job, like attending orientations and doing drug tests,” Oldham said.

In his free time, he is an active member of Spreading Messages In Love & Encouragement (SMILE), which is dedicated to building a happier campus community. He also loves visiting his family in Hilton Head and has even traveled with some of his friends in the program to show them around his hometown.

Although lots of students in the EXCEL program are from out of the state, some are native to Georgia. For example, Kaleb Handspur, fourth-year EXCEL, commutes between home and campus. As a senior, he emphasizes working more and balances his Career Seminar and Individual Transition Planning classes with 28 hours of work per week. Handspur works in the customer service sector of the Bobby Dodd Institute, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering people with differing abilities to maximize their potential via self-sufficiency and community inclusion.

While he sees himself working in the nonprofit space long-term, his work experience grew from his love of writing and media arts. His first two internships were on campus at Barnes & Noble and the Price-Gilbert Library.

“I have written lots of short stories in the fantasy genre. I also love to draw, took media classes and learned skills like Photoshop and Adobe. Creative arts as a hobby is my way of destressing and relaxing,” Handspur said.

As Handspur approaches graduation, when asked what is the best advice for a newcomer in the EXCEL program, he said, “Just be yourself and don’t worry when it’s your first few days of the program. You’re gonna struggle, but there will be people there to help you. Make mistakes and learn to ask for help.”

As Hummel, Oldham and Handspur enter the professional world, they carry with them not only the skills and knowledge they have gained through their time at Tech but also a newfound sense of confidence to navigate life’s next steps. The EXCEL program isn’t just about education — it’s about empowerment and pushing the boundaries of neurodivergent individuals, shaping futures one student at a time.