DramaTech shows coming-of-age story “Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them”

DramaTech’s winter studio show “Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them” is a dramatic comedy full of humor and tension that ran February 13–22 at 8 p.m. at the Ferst Center for the Arts’ Dull Theater Black Box. The show is just one of many productions in the 2024-25 DramaTech lineup, succeeding “Orbital Debris” and “She Kills Monsters” in September and November 2024.

DramaTech is a student-run theater that strives to maintain a creative atmosphere for students to engage in artistic expression and collaboration. In addition to their full-length main stage shows, they also consist of an improvisational comedy troupe called “Let’s Try This,” a tap troupe, variety shows and studio shows.

“It was a really fun experience working for Drama Tech,” said Nathan Wallace, second-year BME and the production’s props designer. “I’ve been there since my first year. This has been my sixth production with them, and it’s a very enriching experience.”

In addition to fostering the fine arts, DramaTech allows students like Wallace to utilize their technical skills as a means of artistic expression. “I’m able to apply some of my engineering skills into a very creative outlet,” he remarked. Through lighting, sound, projection and set design, the program offers ample opportunity to put classroom skills to use.

The showing in the Ferst Center’s Black Box theater provided an intimate and comfortable atmosphere for viewers. DramaTech has occupied this space since 1992, when the construction of the Ferst Theater was completed, becoming a signature part of their shows’ aesthetic.

Written by A. Rey Pamatmat, “Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them” tells the tale of three children left without supervision on a farm in rural Middle America. However, when rash action leads them to trouble, they must learn to contend with the influence of the outside world. The show incorporates themes of family ties, accepting oneself, as well as feelings of loneliness and exile, making it a relatable tale to the modern college student. The play also discusses growing up and connection to one’s identity, particularly through the show’s prominent LGBTQ and Asian American representation.

“The show has a really good message and story to it. It has great representation of the LGBTQ community and immigrant community,” Wallace said. He shared that he feels it has been a privilege to have worked on the show and be able to spread its themes to others. Some of Pamatmat’s other works include “Thunder Above, Deeps Below,” “House Rules” and “Some Other Kid.”

The production’s cast has only three members, featuring Maxine McCalla as the titular Edith, Kyusok Lee as her brother Kenny and Sean Lynch as their friend Benji. All three shine, filling the stage with life and presence far beyond their numbers. As always, the performance’s spectacular quality demonstrates Tech’s commitment to the arts and the spectacular creativity of its students.

“Edith Can Shoot Things and Hit Them” can be seen at two more showings on Friday, Feb. 21 and Saturday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online or at the door. Additionally, DramaTech’s next show, “Spring Awakening,” will take place April 4-9, with tickets already available on DramaTech’s website.

For those interested in getting involved with DramaTech, more information about technical theater, classes and auditions is on their website and Instagram page. They welcome people of all experience levels and have a multitude of different disciplines to explore, from acting to behind-the-scenes work to projections and media. The program also offers a number of classes through the School of Literature, Media, and Communication.

“Working at DramaTech is such a great community. We have several different tech departments — sound, lights, props, set, marketing, costumes,” Wallace remarked. “Seeing it all come together with the cast and put on such an amazing show is really cool. It’s sad it only airs for two weekends. If only it could be one of our bigger shows for longer.”