Art meets Tech at Ferst Impressions

The Ferst Center of the Arts opened its doors to many on Sunday, Jan. 26, as they turned the page to a brand-new chapter in the future of the building. Collaborating with the Georgia Tech Musicians Network (GTMN), the Ferst Center put together a set of performances by students, faculty and professionals to begin a new era of artistic development for the center and the campus community. The event was called “Ferst Impressions,” making a pun for their first production of this new beginning under Director Dan Parker and Assistant Director Thomas Brazzle.

Ferst Impressions brings the promise of creativity and promotion in the arts, something that is important to many students on campus. Dan Parker, Director of Georgia Tech Arts, mentioned a new change in the atmosphere of the institute by the string of new events expected to debut at the Ferst Center. “We are not a STEM school anymore,” Parker claimed. “We are a STEAM school.”

Those not familiar with the term “STEAM” are not alone; it includes the arts along with science, technology, engineering, and math. This concept encourages creativity and collaboration in learning much-needed problem-solving skills, both ideas that are fostered with this new Ferst collection of events. Encouraging collaboration in the arts will be extremely beneficial to the students participating in this new era. Students, faculty and professionals get to share the stage and maybe learn a few things about their craft from each other.

For the very first event, the Ferst Center reached out to GTMN to see if they had any students in mind who would be willing to open the event and play under the jazz group Joe Gransden & His Big Band. They could think of no better-suited group other than “Mooncastle.” Once the multi-genre band sent in a demo of their fan-favorite song, “Buzzard,” Ferst just could not resist.

The Technique is no stranger to the otherworldly space music connoisseurs Mooncastle, the winners of the GTMN New Bands Competition and headliners of Jazz Night, which was held only a week before Ferst Impressions. Mooncastle originated last year through many overlapping exchanges in the musicians’ network and many more semesters working in jazz combos together. Rooted in the DIY scene, Jacob Zeigler fourth-year CS, on the keys, talked about how appreciative the group was to be able to perform a set with a much higher production value. It is a full circle moment for them to finally be playing on such a familiar stage that they’re typically on the other side of.

A special guest made an appearance during Mooncastle’s set, and many know him as the instructor of the jazz combo program. The saxophonist, Mace Hibbard , graced the stage with his students for a song or two and then proceeded to play with Joe Gransden’s band after Mooncastle’s set.

“There’s so much you can learn by listening,” Zeigler said. Grayson Valentine, first-year lead singer, was very appreciative of having the opportunity to get to know and speak with Gransden’s band and get the feeling of what it is like to play as an experienced jazz group on the go.

“We like to have some grit, but it was nice to play before a professional band,” Valentine remarked. “Being on that stage is like nothing else.”

First-year AE drummer Theo Sommer, first-year MT, is extremely grateful to the Ferst Center for the opportunity extended to them.

“They have been super helpful in promoting us and student life. They want to promote the arts long-term,” Summer said.

Mooncastle is super excited to see more student participation in what happens at the Ferst Center down the road.

Mooncastle will be playing at “1000 Couches,” which is the spring version of GTMN’s semesterly festival events. They hope to release a live recording of their performance at Ferst Impressions soon, but the release date is to be determined. More updates about the group and the program itself can be found on Instagram at @_mooncastle_ and @gtmusiciansnetwork.